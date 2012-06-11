Book Review: Death Rules the Night, by Rosemary & Larry Mild

This time the authors take us to the charming and historical city of Annapolis, where Dan and Rivka, having said their goodbyes to their demanding city careers, have just bought the Olde Victorian Bookstore in the hopes of a more relaxing, peaceful life. Except, that’s not exactly what happens when an old tell-all book about an old family goes missing—not only from their bookstore but from all libraries. Of course, analytical Dan and feisty Rivka have to look into it. The only problem…death surrounds the book, and murder soon pays a visit.





A clever, suspenseful plot, unexpected twists and turns, compelling characters and, of course, a lovable bookstore cat named Lord Byron make Death Rules the Night a thoroughly fun and entertaining read to curl up by the fire this autumn.







Find out more at the authors' website

Death Rules the Night is the fourth and latest Dan & Rivka Sherman mystery by tour-de-force author duo Rosemary and Larry Mild.