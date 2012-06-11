📚 A Bookish Chat with 'A Mistake Incomplete' Author Lorenzo Petruzziello @lorensomagnus #Interview

Lorenzo Petruzziello is the author of A MISTAKE INCOMPLETE – a noir-inspired caper set in Milan, Italy. His first novel THE LOVE FOOL is a non-romantic romantic comedy set in Rome. Both books are available worldwide through your favorite booksellers.

Lorenzo holds a Global MBA in International Marketing from Suffolk University in Boston, Massachusetts. He is bilingual, raised speaking both English and Italian. He was born and raised in U.S.A. and spent his summers in Italy. He lives in Massachusetts working on his writing as a side gig to his corporate day job. He has contributed to publications on food, travel, and cocktails, including Intermezzo and SIPthemagazine.

Visit his website at www.magnusmade.com.

Connect with him on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Welcome to The Writer's Life! How did you come up with the idea to write your book?

Thank you for having me. A MISTAKE INCOMPLETE is a modern story inspired by classic noir films and books. I enjoy a story filled with suspense, paranoia, sexual tension, and intrigue. I wanted to feature all of those emotions in this story, while setting it in one of my favorite cosmopolitan cities in Europe – Milan.

How would you describe your book’s ideal reader?

An ideal reader for A MISTAKE INCOMPLETE would be someone looking for a quick escape into a caper involving a man and a woman in Milan. Filled with suspense, tension, and fun. And those who have a connection with Europe will appreciate the setting.

What part of the book was the most fun to write?

The most fun was writing a walk through a foggy night in the city.





How did you come up with the title?

I wanted a title that obviously tied into a part of the story, something that flows off ones tongue like a poem leaving behind a lingering memory.

What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?

Something that would surprise people about A MISTAKE INCOMPLETE is that I created a few cocktails recipes to accompany my story – inspired by the characters or settings. As I had done with my first book THE LOVE FOOL. Recipes for cocktails can be found on my website magnusmade.com

What advice would you give to a writer working on their first book?

Just write. Edit later. You may feel what you’re writing is crap, and it may very well be so, but just keep writing. Get your story and ideas down. You will be going back to edit, rearrange, rewrite many, many, many times later. Trust me.

How do you use social media as an author?

I like to share photos of my process. So readers know if and when I’m working on something. I also like to share photos of my book-inspired cocktails with recipe links. Sometimes a video here and there of those recipes or random thoughts. And I follow fellow authors, readers, and book clubs – I love book clubs. But more importantly, hashtags are key.





What other books are you working on and when will they be published?

I’m working on my third book in what I personally call my Italian trilogy. A MISTAKE INCOMPLETE is set in Milan. My first book THE LOVE FOOL was set in Rome. I don’t have information to share yet about this new story as I am still in the early stages. However, following me on social media, I share something when I can.

If you could spend a day with another popular author, whom would you choose?

Raymond Chandler, Ian McEwan, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Ernest Hemingway, and, because I love his method of storytelling in film, I want to add Alfred Hitchcock.

Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?

With A MISTAKE INCOMPLETE, I focus on a very important message: You never know what someone may be going through in their personal life. Try to be aware, be kind, and understand.

Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?

Thank you for having me. My final words to readers: Don’t forget to tag me in your posts about my book. I love seeing what’s out there, and maybe I share..