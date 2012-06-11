📚 A Bookish Chat with 'The Bronze Scroll' Co-Author Paul Donsbach #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview

Co-author Paul Donsbach is a Texas native and a lawyer. Raised in an era when those working for social progress were rooted in religious faith, he believes that many of today’s problems likewise require a renewed commitment to spiritual ideals.

TWL: Welcome to The Writer's Life! How did you come up with the idea to write your book?

Paul Donsbach: My co-author and I wanted to write an adventure-romance novel with a spiritual angle, in which the characters work on an unsolvable mystery. We viewed an impossible mystery as symbolic of the discontents of modern life, when it seems that all the great adventures and discoveries are behind us. We chose an ancient treasure map known as the Copper Scroll (but actually made of bronze), which was found in a Dead Sea cave almost 70 years ago and which archaeologists and scholars have dismissed as an unsolvable enigma.

To our surprise, in the course of writing the book, our characters ended up deciphering this ancient scroll and figuring out where most of the treasure sites are located (in particular, treasure sites listing more than eight tons of gold and silver and a certain lost Ark). It wasn’t even that hard, as our main character ran word searches in the e-book version of the writings of an ancient historian named Flavius Josephus, using the key terms listed on the Copper Scroll. But the protagonist’s experiences with a rogue corporate villain and a secret knighthood are much more challenging.

TWL: Can you give us a short excerpt?

Paul: The protagonist, Sam Romero, is on a flight from Los Angeles to Rome for a work assignment. He has just explained to his seat mate, a distinguished old gentleman who said he’s a poet, that his hobby is solving mysteries. He told the old stranger that he’s currently working on deciphering the Copper Scroll, which he has just described to him as a supposedly unsolvable mystery.

“Now, here’s what I think,” Sam said, leaning toward Solomon. “It’s a story. It always is.”

“What do you mean?” asked the old man.

“It’s like you said in your poem,” Sam said, patting the old man’s shoulder. “Gold and silver aren’t really treasures. It’s in the eye of the beholder. A treasure is something you’d die for. An idea, a person, a moment. The scent of a lover,” he went on, noticing Elena walking back up the aisle toward the galley. “Gold and silver are like chasing the wind. Or whatever your poem said. Nice to have, but you can’t take them with you. I just have to figure out the story. This scroll—copper, bronze, or whatever—has a story to tell. I just need to know how to decipher it.”

TWL: What part of the book was the most fun to write?

Paul: Working with my co-author, Alia Sina, has been a great experience, and writing about our protagonist’s love interest, a beautiful reporter named Rebecca Schreiber, was the most fun. I had always imagined I had a good sense of what women were thinking and what guides their behavior. But was I wrong! Even what I thought were my strongest contributions on Rebecca’s story and dialogue had to be rewritten from scratch, as Alia patiently explained that women really don’t think or act like this. This was a humbling experience, but in the process I learned quite a bit about the feminine mind and behavior. Now, if I could just meet my own beautiful reporter, I’ll be able to put this into practice. All for a good cause, of course.





TWL: What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?

Paul: This is a toss-up between finding the location of the legendary lost Ark or learning that Israelis are passionate about a chocolate-marshmallow snack known as Krembos. We really enjoyed writing about a far-off land that seems at once familiar and exotic. It was interesting to learn that the Copper Scroll lists the lost Ark as having been hidden in a specific location in Jerusalem that has never been excavated by archaeologists. But, pressed to choose, I would have to say that this Krembos discovery is even more surprising. As Americans, we really love toasting s’mores over a campfire, and it was great fun to learn that Israelis do much the same thing, except with an even more delicious marshmallow-and-graham-cracker-filled chocolate snack.

TWL: What other books are you working on and when will they be published?

Paul: Our first novel, The Bronze Scroll, is the first in a series entitled Knights of the Lost Temple. We are currently working on the second book, The Last Pharaoh, to be published in the late spring or early summer of 2022.

TWL: Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?

Paul: Alia and I come from different backgrounds, but share a strong belief in the power of spirituality to guide our lives and our connections with others. Alia believes in new-age Islam and the power of miracles and seems to have read every supernatural thriller ever written. I am a believer in science and logic from a Christian background, and my favorite books are those which question or beliefs or whether we can really know anything at all. Despite our differences as co-authors, working together was a harmonious, and even transformative, experience, as we learned how powerful different perspectives can be in the search for truth.

TWL: Do you have any final words?

Paul: Although the characters in our book seem to have solved virtually all of the Copper Scroll’s mysteries, we’re still wondering about those scroll jars in a Dead Sea cave with a warning: Do not break! Why would the high priest who commissioned the Copper Scroll have been so worried about someone breaking those scroll jars? What was in them? An ancient version of Krembos? We may have something more to say about this in our second book in the series.







