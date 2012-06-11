📚 A Bookish Chat with 'A Christmas Kindness' Children's Book Author Cheryl C. Malandrinos @ccmalandrinos #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview

Cheryl C. Malandrinos is a freelance writer and editor. She is the author of four children’s books including, A Christmas Kindness, released by 4RV Publishing. A member of SCBWI, she is blogger and book reviewer. She lives in Massachusetts with her husband and two daughters. She also has a son who is married.

Visit Cheryl online at http://ccmalandrinos.com and her children's book blog at https://childrensandteensbookconnection.wordpress.com.

Connect with Cheryl on Twitter and Facebook.









TWL: Welcome to The Writer's Life! How did you come up with the idea to write your book?

Cheryl C. Malandrinos: As a mom with kids during the holiday season, I wanted to encourage them to embrace the spirt of the season and show them the importance of thinking of others. So much of the focus can be on what gifts you are getting, that I wanted a unique and fun way to share the joy of giving.

TWL: Can you give us a short excerpt?

CCM: Here is the opening chapter of A Christmas Kindness:

“Oh, when will we get there?” whispered Robert from the backseat of his mother’s car. He fiddled with the pull on his coat. The wipers brushed aside the snow falling on the windshield.

As they arrived, lines of cars streamed in and out of the mall parking lot. Robert peered over his mother’s shoulder and saw her white-knuckled grip on the steering wheel. She huffed as she scanned the parking lot for an empty space. He wiggled around, but his seat belt kept him secure.

Inside the mall, Christmas music and the tinkling of jingle bells tickled Robert’s ears. With his mother, Robert weaved through the crowd of shoppers. He smelled fried food from Burger Mart. The sweet scent of warm chocolate chip cookies from the bakery made his other water.

Robert’s shoulders dropped when he saw how many kids waited to see Santa. There were babies, some crying and struggling to get out their mother’s arms. Little kids, many younger than eight-year-old Robert, clung to their father’s pants or jumped up and down as they waited their turn.

“This is going to take forever!”





TWL: What part of the book was the most fun to write?

CCM: Robert’s visit with Santa, when he has to decide if he will ask for the items on his list or ask for a special present for his new friend, Glenn.

TWL: What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?

CCM: This is the second edition of A Christmas Kindness. Originally released in 2012, this new edition came out in 2020, and features discussion questions, crafts, activities, a list of ways to spread kindness, and Christmas traditions around the world.





TWL: What other books are you working on and when will they be published?

CCM: 4RV Publishing contracted Clever Tom, which is a funny book set during Thanksgiving. We don’t have a release date on that one yet, but I love that story and am eager to see it published. My current work in progress is Amelia’s Mission, a middle grade historical. I am three-quarters finished with that one. Once it is done and edited, I will submit it for consideration.

TWL: Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?

CCM: A Christmas Kindness shares a message of spreading joy and being kind to others. As we close in on nearly two years of dealing with a global pandemic, I feel it’s a message we all desperately need.

TWL: Do you have any final words?

CCM: Thanks for allowing me a chance to visit again. I’m always thrilled to spend time with your loyal readers. I hope they check out A Christmas Kindness this year.



Eight-year-old Robert is eager to share his wish list with Santa at the mall on Christmas Eve. When he meets Glenn, who only has one request for Santa, Robert is confused about what he should do. Can he cast aside what he wants and ask Santa to bring his new friend a special gift? PRAISE It is not often that a simple children’s book can nearly bring me to tears, but this one succeeded. There is nothing better than reading a story at Christmastime that reminds you that there are still good people and good kids in the world. This is one heartwarming Christmas story that you and your kids can read and enjoy. It will remind you of the true meaning of Christmas, and I believe that the author’s purpose is accomplished. – Ruth, Amazon Reviewer Robert can’t wait to see Santa. He’s got a pile of stuff he wants to ask for. Then he meets Glenn in line, and Robert himself gets to play Santa. I was touched by the main character’s transformation after he came in contact with someone in real need. The glow he walks away with can’t be bought, and he’ll never find it under the Christmas tree, but it’s the heart of the season that he’s found. Nicely illustrated, enjoyable story for readers of all ages. – Jude, Amazon Reviewer

