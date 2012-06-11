📚 A Bookish Chat with 'This Is How I Spell Grief' Author Erik Lewin #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview

Erik Lewin is the author of three books – This is How I Spell Grief, Animal Endurance, and Son of Influence – as well as numerous essays published in Ponder Review, GNU Journal, David Magazine, Real Vegas Magazine &Literate Ape. Erik is also a stand-up comedian who performs in clubs and venues around the country. He formerly practiced law as a criminal defense attorney in New York City and Los Angeles. He is at work on a new one-man show loosely based on This is How I Spell Grief.

Erik lives in Las Vegas with his wife and their furry pets.

TWL: Welcome to The Writer's Life, Erik! How did you come up with the idea to write your book?





Erik Lewin: I couldn’t find what I was looking for on the shelves, so I wrote the book I wish was there when I needed it.





TWL: Can you give us a short excerpt ?





Erik:

Your Life Goes On

I was 26 when my father died in 2002. My mother died in 2013. I’m an only child. It’s been a harsh but revealing trip through some of humanity’s least discussed landscape. In all humility, my aim is to share with you, dear reader, some of my insights gleaned during this journey. It’s my hope that the process of coming to terms with the loss of my parents, David & Flora Lewin, may be of benefit to you. In the end, we are never as alone as we think; after all, this experience is common to all of humanity. But ultimately, each of us must become an expert of our own grief. That is the key.

To that end, this book is not about stages of grief—there are none. It’s an effort to touch on the many facets of grief through my own experiences. The ideas are therefore not presented in an entirely linear fashion; instead, I invite the reader to glean their own understanding, to connect in their own way, to become one’s own grief expert. The absence of any pre-conceived formula is not limiting—it’s freeing. Remember: you can reach a sense of calm amidst the chaos. We will explore this terrain of loss together, so that each of us may learn to manage this challenge for ourselves.









TWL: What part of the book was the most fun to write?





Erik: The End.





TWL: What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?





Erik: My crazy grandma is even crazier in real life!





TWL: What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





Erik: I just released Animal Endurance – 100 Poems to Keep You Company, and am preparing to publish a collection of humorous, personal essays.















TWL: Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?





Erik: This Is How I Spell Grief takes a counter-intuitive approach to self-help; there are no eight simple exercises to get over it. Instead, you gradually learn to address grief on your own terms, to make true and lasting peace with your loss.





TWL: Do you have any final words?





Erik: Don’t cry for me, Argentina. . .

Erik Lewin shares how he turned the profound loss of his mother and father into life-changing growth, with intimacy, warmth and humor. He offers a no-nonsense, commonsense way to create your personal path to acceptance of your loss.

Lewin became an expert in his grief experience twice over, encouraging readers to find their own way, as no two lives or losses are the same. He eschews expert opinions and general analyses of grieving in favor of common sense, letting you know you are not alone in how you’re feeling. He shares how he turned his loss into an impetus to personal change. A former criminal defense lawyer, Lewin is now a full time writer and standup comedian.

Lewin became an expert in his grief experience twice over, encouraging readers to find their own way, as no two lives or losses are the same. He eschews expert opinions and general analyses of grieving in favor of common sense, letting you know you are not alone in how you're feeling. He shares how he turned his loss into an impetus to personal change. A former criminal defense lawyer, Lewin is now a full time writer and standup comedian.

PRAISE "Generous, intimate and deeply personal, even funny at times. I believe this book will help readers work with their own grief." - NOAH BRUCE, PsyD, Clinical Psychologist and Clinical Director, Salinas Valley Medical Clinic "Outstanding work. Everything I felt about my father's recent death and my best friend's death 14 years ago was articulated in this writing. It truly is a wonderful tome on helping one to manage their grief after the death of a loved one." – Philip Peredo "This is the book that I wished I had many years ago when first confronting the passing of my father. The author expertly navigates all of the issues that one encounters when grieving. It's a remarkable book in that even for those who think we have a handle on their grief, the author helps us understand new ways to engage with grief. It's definitely not a self-help book, but I found it much more profound and valuable." - AKF



