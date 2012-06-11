📚 A Bookish Chat with 'The Man Who Transformed Africa' Peter D. Cimini #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview
Author Peter Cimini was born in New York City, in the borough of the Bronx. He attended both a Catholic elementary and high school. Mr. Cimini holds bachelor and masters degrees from New York University. He was a teacher both in New York and Connecticut, and served students twenty years as a curriculum specialist, overseeing and writing curricula. He is also the author of The Secret Sin of Opi, on the topic of missing and exploited children. His favorite novel is Pillars of the Earth by Ken Follett. Author Cimini admires the works of writers Kristin Hannah and Nicolas Sparks. He lives in Connecticut.
The Man Who Transformed Africa is his latest novel.
Visit Peter’s blog at www.peterdcimini.wordpress.com or connect with him on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
TWL: Welcome to The Writer's Life! How did you come up with the idea to write your book?
Peter D. Cimini: From an off handed comment by the actress Allison Jenny who was chief of Staff to the president of the United States in the l991 television series the West Wing
TWL: What part of the book was the most fun to write?
Peter: Developing the autistic character, Doctor Jem Adair.
TWL: What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?
Peter: That Africa contains 64% of the worlds arable farm land.
TWL: What other books are you working on and when will they be published?
Peter: The Angels of Opi, a story about missing and exploited children
TWL: Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?
Peter: The severe poverty that
many African people live with.
Title: THE MAN WHO TRANSFORMED AFRICA: THE REBIRTH OF A CONTINENT
Author: Peter D. Cimini
Publisher: Halo Publishing International
Pages: 488
Genre: Fiction
BOOK BLURB:
The novel opens with Vatican intrigue between liberal and conservative cardinals, which leads to the unlikely selection of an Indonesian pope. Seizing the opportunity, the new pope uses his ex-cathedra (papal infallibility) to declare poverty to be an immoral human condition. The pope decides to lead by example, taking the provocative step of selling Vatican treasures to fund a long-term plan to build a strong middle-class society in Africa.
The novel follows the pope, an ex-president of the United States, and an African nationalist during the first two years of an estimated twelve-year project to build a strong African middle-class society.
After a year-and-a-half of steady progress, the ex-president and the African nationalist realize they have miscalculated the costs of irrigating the African tropical savannas, and the project stalls. A brilliant, young, autistic project employee, originally hired to oversee the use of Africa’s natural resources, solves the irrigation problem, allowing the plan to continue moving forward. The autistic project employee later comes to the rescue once again when he clears the name of the ex-president, who had been falsely accused of bribery.
The author believes the fictional narrative of this unique story will show the need to stabilize Africa’s social order, infrastructure, and land use, which would result in an economic rejuvenation of the continent, eventually turning Africa into an agricultural giant.
The Writer’s Life
Thank you for visiting and reading!
Feel inspired? Have you read this book? Let us know your thoughts!
Leave a Comment