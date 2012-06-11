📚 A Bookish Chat with 'The Man Who Transformed Africa' Peter D. Cimini #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview

Author Peter Cimini was born in New York City, in the borough of the Bronx. He attended both a Catholic elementary and high school. Mr. Cimini holds bachelor and masters degrees from New York University. He was a teacher both in New York and Connecticut, and served students twenty years as a curriculum specialist, overseeing and writing curricula. He is also the author of The Secret Sin of Opi, on the topic of missing and exploited children. His favorite novel is Pillars of the Earth by Ken Follett. Author Cimini admires the works of writers Kristin Hannah and Nicolas Sparks. He lives in Connecticut. The Man Who Transformed Africa is his latest novel. Visit Peter’s blog at www.peterdcimini.wordpress.com or connect with him on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

TWL: Welcome to The Writer's Life! How did you come up with the idea to write your book?

Peter D. Cimini: From an off handed comment by the actress Allison Jenny who was chief of Staff to the president of the United States in the l991 television series the West Wing

TWL: What part of the book was the most fun to write?

Peter: Developing the autistic character, Doctor Jem Adair.





TWL: What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?

Peter: That Africa contains 64% of the worlds arable farm land.

TWL: What other books are you working on and when will they be published?

Peter: The Angels of Opi, a story about missing and exploited children





TWL: Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?

Peter: The severe poverty that many African people live with.