📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Nomophobia' JD Wise #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview





JD Wise is a West Virginian-born author who believes that the world can be changed for the better, by one person, one time, doing the right thing.

“Just think what would happen if we all did that,” said Wise.

Wise is happily married to the love of his life. Together, they have four wonderful children, who are the true inspiration for the book.

Nomophobia is his latest children’s book.

Nomophobia is his latest children's book.





TWL: Welcome to the Writer's Life! How did you come up with the idea to write your book?

JD: One day I was in the waiting room of a doctor's office that was fairly packed. A nurse called in one child, but they did not want to go in until the game on the phone was over. It was like nothing else mattered for the child in that moment.

TWL: Can you give us a short excerpt?

JD: Once upon a time in a land called Earth. Lived all these children who didn't know their worth. They sat all the day, on the phones they would play...

TWL: What part of the book was the most fun to write?

JD: I enjoyed turning the kids into ogres, and then turning them back into my kids.

TWL: What was one fact about your book that would surprise people?

JD: Nomophobia is actually a real condition.

TWL: What other books are you working on and when will they be published?

JD: I published A Child Called YOU prior to Nomophobia. My next book is titled: I Can See Beyond the After







TWL: Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?

JD: Set down your phone and experience the world around you.

TWL: Do you have any final words?

JD: Thank you for the opportunity to participate in The Writer's Life.