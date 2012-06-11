📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Nomophobia' JD Wise #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview
JD Wise is a West Virginian-born author who believes that the world can be changed for the better, by one person, one time, doing the right thing.
“Just think what would happen if we all did that,” said Wise.
Wise is happily married to the love of his life. Together, they have four wonderful children, who are the true inspiration for the book.
Nomophobia is his latest children’s book.
TWL: Welcome to the Writer's Life! How did you come up with the idea to write your book?
JD: One day I was in the waiting room of a doctor's office that was fairly packed. A nurse called in one child, but they did not want to go in until the game on the phone was over. It was like nothing else mattered for the child in that moment.
TWL: Can you give us a short excerpt?
JD: Once upon a time in a land called Earth. Lived all these children who didn't know their worth. They sat all the day, on the phones they would play...
TWL: What part of the book was the most fun to write?
JD: I enjoyed turning the kids into ogres, and then turning them back into my kids.
TWL: What was one fact about your book that would surprise people?
JD: Nomophobia is actually a real condition.
TWL: What other books are you working on and when will they be published?
JD: I published A Child Called YOU prior to Nomophobia. My next book is titled: I Can See Beyond the After
TWL: Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?
JD: Set down your phone and experience the world around you.
TWL: Do you have any final words?
JD:
Thank you for the opportunity to participate in The Writer's Life.
Welcome to NOMOPHOBIA – A PLACE IN TIME WHERE OVERUSED CELLULAR DEVICES TURN CHILDREN INTO OGRES.
This is a somewhat true, mostly exaggerated story of modern-day children – children who have spent way too much time on their phones. One night the children are mysteriously turned into ogres. At first the children blame each other for their condition. When they finished blaming each other, they worked together to find a cure. They searched the house for a cure…but they could not find one. They tried to wash the ogre off…but it stayed on.
They had all but given up when sissy’s phone accidently falls into the fish tank. When the phone gets wet, a hidden message appears: YOU WERE TURNED INTO OGRES, BECAUSE ON THE PHONE YOU DID STAY! NOW, PUT IT AWAY AND GO OUT AND PLAY!
So the children rushed outside, where they returned to normal. That day the children learned a valuable lesson. OVERUSED CELL PHONES TURN CHILDREN INTO OGRES.
PRAISE
“I absolutely love this book!! This is the perfect book to inspire your kids (or grandkids) to set down their phones. There is so much more to life than just a screen. I am a cell phone addict myself, this book encourages me to stop and smell the roses.” – Amazing Supermom, Amazon
