📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Spirituality for Badasses' J. Stewart Dixon #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview

Spirituality for Badasses and 21 Days blossomed out J. Stewart’s life as a spiritual seeker, finder and teacher. He teaches based on his direct experience, twenty-nine years of interaction with numerous nonduality-advaita-zen-unorthodox teachers, his ongoing education / certification in modern mindfulness and a degree in communications / engineering from Syracuse University. He has been interviewed by Rick Archer on Buddha at the Gas Pump, was the meditation editor of the mind/body/spirit blog All Things Healing, was a board member of Sevenoaks Retreat Center (a nondenominational spiritual retreat center in Madison, VA) and is the owner/founder of a tech design -install firm called Charlottesville Audio Visual Services. J. Stewart Dixon has been a very creative individual for most of his life. In addition to two self-published books, he has written and produced a rock musical, has two professionally produced and recorded CDs with his former band Alchemy and has dabbled in abstract art. He lives in central Virginia with his family. When he’s not working or creating he can be found cavorting with the fish, bears, and bald eagles on the local rivers with a fly rod in his hand. Visit his website at http://www.spiritualityforbadasses.com or connect with him on Facebook.





Welcome to The Writer's Life! How did you come up with the idea to write your book?

Spirituality for Badasses is my second book. The first was written ten years ago. I’ve had multiple false starts on a second book over the years. I’d write a chapter or two and then resign it to the dust bin. Spirituality for Badasses came about after a frustrating attempt to make a more conventional version of my work fly. It didn’t fly. It flopped. So, in frustration, I said fuck it, and wrote the first few chapters of Spirituality for Badasses in one sitting. I gave those chapters away for free and it immediately flew.

How would you describe your book’s ideal reader?

Tequila drinking, tattooed, stressed mother of three who works two jobs, is divorced and is looking for a little relief.

What part of the book was the most fun to write?

Lenny. He’s an iguana who appears half-way through the book. Spirituality for Badasses is an adventure-travel self-help book. Lenny completely surprised me when he emerged from the depths of my right brain to join the adventure. He stayed to the end. He now has more fans than I do.





How did you come up with the title?

Enlightenment for Dickheads was taken.

What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?

I don’t own a chartreuse Jeep Wrangler, the car used for travel in the book. Can’t afford one­– yet. But soon, very soon…

What advice would you give to a writer working on their first book?

Good luck with that. Writing a book is easy. Selling it is a bitch.





How do you use social media as an author?

Hate it. Drag and time-suck. Use facebook only. Probably shooting myself in my own stubborn left foot.

What other books are you working on and when will they be published?





I’m half way through a workbook version with an accompanying video course which will be released in January of 2022.

Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?

You’ll completely change your life and who you are by being more attentive, aware and mindful. No fruity new-age religious nonsense necessary.





If you could spend a day with another popular author, whom would you choose?

Jed McKenna

Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?

Good morning sunshine… Read the book and you’ll understand. 😊