📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Fighter Pilot's Daughter' Mary Lawlor @marylawlor5 #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview





Mary Lawlor is author of Fighter Pilot’s Daughter (Rowman & Littlefield 2013, paper 2015), Public Native America (Rutgers Univ. Press 2006), and Recalling the Wild (Rutgers Univ. Press, 2000). Her short stories and essays have appeared in Big Bridge and Politics/Letters. She studied the American University in Paris and earned a Ph.D. from New York University. She divides her time between an old farmhouse in Easton, Pennsylvania, and a cabin in the mountains of southern Spain. You can visit her website at https://www.marylawlor.net/ or connect with her on Twitter or Facebook.

TWL: Welcome to The Writer's Life! How did you come up with the idea to write your book?

Mary Lawlor: Like many memoir writers, I’ve been haunted for decades by traumatic childhood and adolescence experiences. These experiences were intensely personal, of course, but they were connected to more public matters: to my dad’s role as a fighter pilot during the Cold War; to the culture of military bases across America and Europe; to the disciplines of Catholic schools; and to the radical counterculture and the anti-Vietnam War movement, which I joined in Paris in 1968.

My dad was a decorated war hero. My mother, my sisters and I lived in the glow and the shadow of his dangerous, turbulent life. Through all our many moves—I went to 14 schools before I turned seventeen—I remained a good Catholic, a good patriot, and a good student. But when I came of age in the late sixties, I turned away from much of what I’d been taught. Suddenly, the way of life I’d absorbed at Catholic schools and from uncounted patriotic sermons appeared distant and wrong. And all that my father had done in the Korean War and was still doing in Vietnam appeared in a different, darker light.

The confrontations between my father and me as a result of my involvement in the Paris demonstrations shattered my ties to the family and marked my psyche in ways I’ve tried for years to understand better. I was deeply conflicted about my parents at the time, especially about my Dad. And I didn’t know how I felt or should feel about myself as the daughter of the man who flew the bombing and strafing missions he did. I wrote the book both to produce a fuller and more nuanced picture of those difficult times and to find a way beyond my own anger at parents I also loved, respected, and missed. Writing Fighter Pilot’s Daughter helped me understand their choices much better than I had in the past.

TWL: Can you give us a short excerpt?

ML: Sure. Here’s the first page of the introduction, titled “The Pilot’s House”:

The pilot’s house where I grew up was mostly a women’s world. There were five of us. We had the place to ourselves most of the time. My mother made the big decisions—where we went to school, which bank to keep our money in. She had to decide these things often because we moved every couple of years. The house is thus a figure of speech, a way of thinking about a long series of small, cement dwellings we occupied as one fictional home.

It was my father, however, who turned the wheel, his job that rotat- ed us to so many different places. He was an aviator, first in the Ma- rines, later in the Army. When he came home from his extended ab- sences—missions, they were called—the rooms shrank around him. There wasn’t enough air. We didn’t breathe as freely as we did when he was gone, not because he was mean or demanding but because we worshipped him. Like satellites my sisters and I orbited him at a dis- tance, waiting for the chance to come closer, to show him things we’d made, accept gifts, hear his stories. My mother wasn’t at the center of things anymore. She hovered, maneuvered, arranged, corrected. She was first lady, the dame in waiting. He was the center point of our circle, a flier, a winged sentry who spent most of his time far up over our heads. When he was home, the house was definitely his.

These were the early years of the Cold War. It was a time of vivid fears, pictured nowadays in photos of kids hunkered under their school desks. My sisters and I did that. The phrase “air raid drill” rang hard—the double-A sound a cold, metallic twang, ending with ill. It meant rehearsal for a time when you might get burnt by the air you breathed.





TWL: What part of the book was the most fun to write?

ML: I have to say it was the Paris sections. It was good to go back in memory to the scenes of my life in that beautiful city, to the discovery of fascinating new friends there, and the excitement of the demonstrations. This was the first time in my life that I had the chance to be on my own and make my own decisions. I was young and full of energy and curiosity. It was a great joy to go back into those days and recreate them on the page.

But writing those Paris chapters also gave me great relief. That was the time when I separated, so to speak, from my parents—when I started questioning their beliefs and the strict patriarchy of their household. For many years after I blamed them for refusing to even try to understand the changes I was going through. But I was carrying a lot of guilt too, for challenging my parents. To write about those experiences was to sort out contradictory feelings that had been plaguing me for decades. That was very helpful, if not quite fun.

TWL: What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?

ML: I imagine it’s still surprising to many people to learn how often military families move. That we changed households on average every two years and that I went to fourteen schools before graduating from highschool are still pretty striking facts to me! How are you supposed to figure out what sort of a person you want to be and what to expect of the future, when, as a kid, you have no place where you can ground yourself, no place to call home?





TWL: What other books are you working on and when will they be published?

ML: I’ve just finished a draft of a novel called The Translators, set in twelfth-century Spain. It’s about the historical Robert of Ketton and his friend Hermann of Carinthia. They were astronomers and mathematicians credited with making the first translation of the Koran into Latin. They traveled to Spain by foot, boat, and oxcart in the early 1100s in order to learn Arabic (Spain was Muslim from 711 until 1492). In my novel, their great desire is to gain access to the scientific works in the libraries of the emirs who the Christian lords and kings are fighting (and are sometimes in alliance with). Robert and Hermann were very intimate, and my story casts them as lovers, great intellectuals, and travelers. I won’t reveal much of the plot here, but they’re seeking knowledge that’s regarded with suspicion by the church and spend a lot of time dodging abbots and bishops who threaten to stop them in their tracks. The Spain of their time is a distinctly multicultural world, and they have to navigate the cultural differences carefully. They also have to protect themselves from the eyes of those who find their homosexuality a problem. Robert’s sister, Celeste, is a major presence in the story. She brings a complicated domestic experience into the mix when she surprises them with a visit. It’s a story that covers a lot of ground, literally, within a time frame of three short years.

TWL: Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?

ML: I hope readers of Fighter Pilot’s Daughter come away with a deeper understanding of what military kids and spouses experience. I hope the book makes clear how complicated it is for these dependents (a fraught word, but it’s what was used in military circles when I was growing up) of service people to maintain healthy and happy family lives when they’re moving all the time and spending long months separated from a father or mother, husband or wife, who’s deployed to war. The 2,582,001, spouses, children, and adult dependents of military force members are still little understood as a group.

I’ve often been asked if growing up in a military family was like life as portrayed in The Great Santini. It’s amazing how common this question is. The answer is no. Santini was an abusive father. Of course, many military fathers work with violence on a regular basis, but they don’t always bring it home. Pat Conroy was a great story teller, and as he said himself about his novel and memoir about his father, it’s his family’s story, not a representative one of military family life in general. Nevertheless, his is probably still the most widely known narrative in circulation about military dependents and their soldier fathers. Too often it’s taken as a model of all service families. Fighter Pilot’s Daughter tells a different story.

But the book is also about life in Cold War America more generally: about our patriotic culture and the perhaps inevitable reactions of a generation of young Americans to that patriotism. I’m thrilled when readers write that the book has helped them remember and understand events and movements of that time, and to realize how powerfully they shaped our individual lives.

I also have to admit that I’d like my mother and father to be remembered. They were complicated, fascinating, larger than life people. There are far more good stories about them than than I was able to recount in Fighter Pilot’s Daughter; but it makes me happy to hear from readers that they feel they know Jack and Frannie; and that they have an idea of what my early life was like. It makes me feel somewhat less of a stranger everywhere I go.





TWL: Do you have any final words?

Author: Thanks for inviting me to talk about Fighter Pilot’s Daughter. I hope it’s not too immodest to say I like the book myself quite a lot. It’s come out in paperback, and I’ve had many wonderful responses from readers, particularly from people who grew up in military families. I’ve also had a number of letters from people of my generation who don’t know military life but have powerful memories of growing up during the later years of the Cold War. It means the world to me that these readers are moved by the book to think about their own pasts and write me about their experiences.

I’m also glad to know the book isn’t circulating only as a memoir for children of the sixties. A couple of younger writers have been drafting screenplays of Fighter Pilot’s Daughter for TV or film. Who knows if these will go anywhere, but I’m grateful for the attention to the story—and for the interest on the part of people of other generations as well.







