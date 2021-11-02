🔥 Hot New Tarot Book! AWAKEN TO TAROT: BE YOUR OWN GUIDE WITH ASTROLOGY, NUMBERS AND THE TREE OF LIFE by Karen La Puma @1goddesswarrior #NewRelease





Throughout history, we have wanted to understand the circumstances of our lives and our relationships with others. We have had a profound desire to know ourselves on the deepest levels, to make sound decisions, and to receive guidance from the Divine.

The Tarot is a set of universal principles that provide a visual system that reveals both your True Nature and the obstacles to living from this Unified State of Consciousness. Tradition ally and cross-culturally these archetypes communicate all the aspects of existence. Through these rich symbolic mirrors, you can receive messages about where you are at present, an external issue, a relationship, your career, and an inner psychological state—in fact, all aspects of your evolutionary journey. In the following pages, you will touch on how to tap into inner guidance and awaken internal allies. This book was written for you to draw assistance from the symbols of your soul’s journey as each card is like a magic talisman.

As you explore the visual symbols of each Tarot card, you are given different components that add to your understanding of its meaning. After the visuals, there are a short meaning; descriptions; keywords to summarize them; reflective suggestions to go into your process; questions to ponder; and an affirmation. In the descriptions, there are correlations with Astrology, Numerology, the Tree of Life, the Hero’s Journey, and the general process of evolution. I have included the Hebrew letter for each of the Major Arcana, and the I Ching’s association to the Royalty cards.

Toward the end of the book, you will learn to find your life’s path, your yearly path, some inner teachers, and sample readings for you to try. Please take what is useful for you and ignore the rest. For those of you who want to dive in deeper, there are several dense teaching chapters that I include in Part VII, “Integrating the Tarot.” Altogether these systems can assist your assimilation of each card, as their cosmic voices can exert powerful support for you. When you use the cards, you not only have a self-reflective tool, a device to awaken intuition, but also a suggestive magnifier of the qualities you want to infuse into your life.

This book is a part of a series called, A Toolkit for Awakening, which is based on the eminent mythologist, Joseph Camp bell’s great blueprint, “The Hero’s Journey.” It is from his classic book, A Hero with a Thousand Faces (1948). This formula for spiritual evolution, presented in Chapter 83 and the conclusion, gives the structure and foundation of this series.

The stage of the Hero’s Journey that this book deals with is called “Supernatural Aids.” You are encouraged to seek helpers, animate and inanimate, seen and unseen, ancient and modern. You don’t have to rely solely upon your own innate powers. Magical helpers appear once you are on the spiritual path as you see abundantly in myths and fairy tales. This book suggests that the Tarot is “a supernatural aid,” for these cards are external mirrors from which you can hear your inner guidance.

Having support is one of life’s most valuable assets. I am thankful for all the support I have received. Yet because I have chosen “a road less traveled,” my deepest gratitude has been to those invisible forces—the archetypes (also called universal symbols). Exploring interrelated metaphysical systems, like Tarot, Astrology, and Numerology have given me the keys to the human journey. “Meta” means beyond, for these maps of consciousness go outside the physical to bridge existence with causality. As you play with the archetypes themselves, they become intuitive and active spiritual allies.

There is a vast array of metaphysical oracles to help you gain self–knowledge. You can delve into the many different cosmic-looking glasses to muse and reflect. You can pick cards, gaze at charts and maps, throw coins, select stones, add some numbers, dream, visualize, meditate, or open a book randomly for a message, and they will become your guideposts and supportive tools that help you to see another way and wake up to the highest aspects of yourself.

My hope is that the Tarot images, the concepts presented in this book, and the series, A Toolkit for Awakening, will be a source of support for you. The empowering myth of the Goddess Warrior on the Hero’s Journey is the underlying basis of this series. Love and allowing are the ways of the Goddess. Being accountable for your time, attention and intention are how you embody the Warrior. These archetypes become your helpers and infuse higher vibrations to facilitate new states of consciousness.

My inner and outer helpers guide me and inspire me along my sacred path of expressing Divine Light.