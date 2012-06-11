📚 Up Close & Personal with 'The Witch of Rathborne Castle' Virginia Barlow @virgini35142126 #upcloseandpersonal
Up Close & Personal is one of The Writer’s Life newest features. Here we feature authors who don't mind spilling the beans and telling what it's really like to write, get published and sell that book. Today's guest is Virginia Barlow, author of the paranormal romance, THE WITCH OF RATHBORNE CASTLE. You can visit Virginia's website at https://www.virginia-barlow.com.
On
Writing…
I wrote
my first stories for my children to help them learn their alphabet. I did a
series of alphabet insects such as Andy Ant, Betsy Bee, etc. It got a little
sketchy trying to find an insect for some of the letters like Q but I figured
it and had a lot of fun doing it. The writing helped me get through my day, and
I discovered writing helps me relax. I think the kids enjoyed the stories as
much as I did because even the older ones would ask what new story I had.
It wasn’t
until years later, after most of my children were grown and gone that I wrote
my first novel. I wanted to rewrite a classic fairytale as an origin story and
found it exhilarating.
My first published book is The Wicked Sister. I can still remember the day I held my book in my hands for the first time. It’s such a wonderful fulfilling euphoria and it never gets old.
On
Being Published…
Being published
for the first time had a sense of unreality. It’s something I thought about and
dreamed about and when I got the email offering me my first contract, I almost
dropped my phone. I couldn’t believe it! I reread the email at least twenty
times, and it kept saying the same thing! The Wild Rose Press wanted to
contract my story! It was one of the best days of my life!
I
believe, like every other industry, being a published author is a good thing,
but being a multi-published author is even better. I have five published works
to date, and a new short story due out this summer.
Key Lie Coconut Curse is a paranormal romance and part of The Wild Rose Press’ One Scoop or Two series. I am excited to be in the line-up.
On
Publishing Industry…
I think the
publishing industry has changed a lot, and it can mean different things for
different people depending on what you’re looking for. I have been bombarded
with ads for Indie publishing, and although this is not the route I chose to
take, it might be the right one for someone else.
I chose to be traditionally published, and it was the right decision for me. I enjoy working and knowing the other authors of The Wild Rose Press. They are the best, in my opinion and Rhonda Penders does an excellent job as do the other members of The Wild Rose Press. I can’t say enough good about them.
Mistakes
Along the Way…
I would
say the biggest mistake is believing everybody who knocks on your door. I paid
over three hundred dollars for a book review which turned out to be nothing but
an amateur making a quick buck. The company supposedly offered professional services,
but it turned out they were more interested in collecting money than being professional.
There are other people, honest people, who do book reviews on a professional
level for no money at all.
I have offers constantly filling my in box from people who want to collect money for some service or another. The other authors in my group have been a great help in weeding out the sharks.
On
Marketing…
Marketing
is a different subject altogether. The press does the basics but then it’s up
to the author to do the rest.
I have
not been very tech savvy so it’s been a learning curve for me. I use Twitter,
Instagram, Facebook and have my own website. I have done in-person book
readings, and blog tours. I’ve used Net Galley and done giveaways and sales.
Blog tours seem to be the way to go for right now. I think it changes from time to time. With COVID, in person activities changed and social media appearances increased. I’m lucky to be part of such an amazing group of authors. We help each other out where we can and that’s what it’s all about.
On Goals
and Dreams…
My goal
is to be a New York Times bestselling author and have on of my books made into
a movie.
I plan
to make this a reality by writing, writing, and more writing. The thing we do
the most, we get better and better at.
My advice
for aspiring writers? Don’t give up. If you’re rejected, don’t take it
personal. Look at what they’re saying. Change your mind and your manuscript. It
will only help you in the long run.
Title: THE WITCH OF RATHBORNE CASTLE
Author: Virginia Barlow
Publisher: The Wild Rose Press
Pages: 330
Genre: Paranormal Romance
BOOK BLURB:
Lady Jane Lenwood is abandoned and alone in an empty castle in the middle of a dark twisted forest. The locals call her a witch because she has the “sight.”
When a wounded stranger is found within the gates, she is warned he carries secrets and their lives will be intertwined.
Lady Jane walks with a limp following a riding accident the night her mother left her. And had given up on having a normal life. She blames her misfortune on the current Duke of Rathborne.
Max Radley is sent by the king to find a traitor. His search leads him to Rathborne Castle and the beautiful woman living there. He must keep his identity a secret in order to find the traitor.
Lies, deception, and a grand scheme to relieve him of his wealth have the real villians framing him for treason.
Only Jane and her supernatural ability can save him, but in order to find the answer she must face her past and the feeling she has for him.
PRAISE
The Witch of Rathborne Castle is a riveting historical paranormal romance from start to finish. I hadn’t read more than a few pages before I was hooked. The plot unfolds at a nice easy pace with descriptive narration and a heroine to root for. Lady Jane is a mysterious character and her backstory plucked at my heartstrings. Max is a hero on a mission. Can he root out the traitor? The stakes are high for both Jane and Max which added to the anticipation. I did find the obstacles Jane and Max have to face a little over the top. But with each obstacle, they drew closer as a couple. There’s a wonderful gothic vibe to this story. There are quite a few twists I didn’t see coming, especially near the end. I may have gasped a few times. The ending was so unexpected, I got a little emotional. The Witch of Rathborne Castle is an engrossing historical romance with paranormal elements I thoroughly enjoyed reading. Fans of both historical romance and paranormal romance will love The Witch of Rathborne Castle. Reminiscent of classical historicals romance from the ’90s, The Witch of Rathborne Castle will sweep the reader away. Highly recommend! – N.N.Light’s Book Heaven Five Star Review
