📚 Up Close & Personal with 'The Witch of Rathborne Castle' Virginia Barlow @virgini35142126 #upcloseandpersonal

On Writing…

I wrote my first stories for my children to help them learn their alphabet. I did a series of alphabet insects such as Andy Ant, Betsy Bee, etc. It got a little sketchy trying to find an insect for some of the letters like Q but I figured it and had a lot of fun doing it. The writing helped me get through my day, and I discovered writing helps me relax. I think the kids enjoyed the stories as much as I did because even the older ones would ask what new story I had.

It wasn’t until years later, after most of my children were grown and gone that I wrote my first novel. I wanted to rewrite a classic fairytale as an origin story and found it exhilarating.

My first published book is The Wicked Sister. I can still remember the day I held my book in my hands for the first time. It’s such a wonderful fulfilling euphoria and it never gets old.

On Being Published…

Being published for the first time had a sense of unreality. It’s something I thought about and dreamed about and when I got the email offering me my first contract, I almost dropped my phone. I couldn’t believe it! I reread the email at least twenty times, and it kept saying the same thing! The Wild Rose Press wanted to contract my story! It was one of the best days of my life!

I believe, like every other industry, being a published author is a good thing, but being a multi-published author is even better. I have five published works to date, and a new short story due out this summer.

Key Lie Coconut Curse is a paranormal romance and part of The Wild Rose Press’ One Scoop or Two series. I am excited to be in the line-up.

On Publishing Industry…

I think the publishing industry has changed a lot, and it can mean different things for different people depending on what you’re looking for. I have been bombarded with ads for Indie publishing, and although this is not the route I chose to take, it might be the right one for someone else.

I chose to be traditionally published, and it was the right decision for me. I enjoy working and knowing the other authors of The Wild Rose Press. They are the best, in my opinion and Rhonda Penders does an excellent job as do the other members of The Wild Rose Press. I can’t say enough good about them.

Mistakes Along the Way…

I would say the biggest mistake is believing everybody who knocks on your door. I paid over three hundred dollars for a book review which turned out to be nothing but an amateur making a quick buck. The company supposedly offered professional services, but it turned out they were more interested in collecting money than being professional. There are other people, honest people, who do book reviews on a professional level for no money at all.

I have offers constantly filling my in box from people who want to collect money for some service or another. The other authors in my group have been a great help in weeding out the sharks.

On Marketing…

Marketing is a different subject altogether. The press does the basics but then it’s up to the author to do the rest.

I have not been very tech savvy so it’s been a learning curve for me. I use Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and have my own website. I have done in-person book readings, and blog tours. I’ve used Net Galley and done giveaways and sales.

Blog tours seem to be the way to go for right now. I think it changes from time to time. With COVID, in person activities changed and social media appearances increased. I’m lucky to be part of such an amazing group of authors. We help each other out where we can and that’s what it’s all about.

On Goals and Dreams…

My goal is to be a New York Times bestselling author and have on of my books made into a movie.

I plan to make this a reality by writing, writing, and more writing. The thing we do the most, we get better and better at.

My advice for aspiring writers? Don’t give up. If you’re rejected, don’t take it personal. Look at what they’re saying. Change your mind and your manuscript. It will only help you in the long run.