Book Video Teaser: Flock by Tom Roy
What are book video teasers? Glad you asked! Book Video Teasers are made free of charge by Pump Up Your Book when you purchase a Silver, Gold, Platinum or Platinum Plus virtual book tour to promote your book. Click here to find out more but before you do that, catch our latest book teaser for the book, FLOCK by Tom Roy!
Inside the Book
Title: Flock
Author: Tom Roy
Publisher: Tall Pines Publishing
Pages: 97
Genre: Christian Leadership
Blurb:
Tom Roy shares his wisdom and knowledge and shows how transformational leadership can change everything. He gives easy to follow examples and lessons and reminds us all of what matters most when we are leading. He follows the Chief Shepherd, Jesus Christ, and reminds us that we cannot go wrong if we follow the Kingdom principles from the Bible that have changed the world. Read this book! It will encourage you and help you to be a better leader!
Book Information
Release Date: June 6, 2020
Publisher: Tall Pines Publishing
Soft Cover: ISBN:979-8645083878; 97 pages; $12.99; eBook $8.99
Amazon: https://amzn.to/3QvRu9Q
The Writer’s Life
