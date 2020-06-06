Book Video Teaser: Flock by Tom Roy

Title: Flock

Author: Tom Roy

Publisher: Tall Pines Publishing

Pages: 97

Genre: Christian Leadership

Blurb:

Tom Roy shares his wisdom and knowledge and shows how transformational leadership can change everything. He gives easy to follow examples and lessons and reminds us all of what matters most when we are leading. He follows the Chief Shepherd, Jesus Christ, and reminds us that we cannot go wrong if we follow the Kingdom principles from the Bible that have changed the world. Read this book! It will encourage you and help you to be a better leader!

Book Information

Release Date: June 6, 2020

Publisher: Tall Pines Publishing

Soft Cover: ISBN:979-8645083878; 97 pages; $12.99; eBook $8.99

Amazon: https://amzn.to/3QvRu9Q

