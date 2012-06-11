📚 A Bookish Chat with 'The Rescue' Author Sher J. Stultz | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview





Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?





When I decided to self-publish using Amazon, I selected a team of freelancers to complete the editing, formatting, and cover design for The Rescue. I was nervous at first, but a friend who also self-publishes through Amazon explained to me that freelancers are specialists who depend on word-of-mouth, positive reviews and repeat business. He was right! There are many highly skilled folks working as freelancers, and I was able to choose talented, competent individuals.

Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?

The cover is the first taste a reader gets of story, and I wanted a powerful likeness of my heroine, Cassie, to be front and center and eye-catching. Working closely with the illustrator, we embedded clues from story on the back cover and highlighted iconic images of the Seattle area on the front. The final product was Cassie emerging from the timestream backed by the Seattle skyline and Mount Rainier and Aeneas and his dog, Sput on the back where savvy readers will find three details from The Rescue.









How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?

The Rescue is book one in a series that will likely be five books. Time travel is such an exciting genre, but it takes enormous tracking to ensure continuation of plots lines from one book to the next, or one generation of time travelers to the next. Before releasing The Rescue, I decided a draft of the second book would need to be written. If you are an author working on a series, I recommend completing the first two books so after the initial is published, your second book can follow within twelve months. Once readers get hooked into a series, they’re ready for the next installment.





What other books are you working on and when will they be published?

Book two in the Timestream Traveler series is slated for publication around February 2023. It picks up where book one leaves off and introduces several new characters that keep the plot twists coming.









What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?

I started writing this book for my 6th graders at Illahee Middle School in the fall of 2015. The school is in Federal Way, Washington, a community in south King County known as melting pot of cultures. I developed biracial characters like Aeneas, C.J., and Sheila because many of my students were from families consisting of one or more cultures or races. Biracial people are not always reflected in literature, and I wanted to showcase them in the story for students to see people like themselves.





Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?

My heroine, Cassie is a twenty-four-year-old headstrong time traveler who is tasked with rescuing her father. She’s constantly challenged with tough choices, must rely on her gut to make decisions, and isn’t always sure of herself, but has keep to moving, despite any setbacks because she’s the only one who can access the timestream and find her missing father. Being stubborn isn’t considered a positive trait, but persistence is often the hallmark of successful people. So, I say take your headstrong nature and make it work for you. Cassie does!