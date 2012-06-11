📚 Up Close & Personal with 'Grady Whill and the Templeton Codex' Carole P. Roman @caroleproman #upcloseandpersonal







Up Close & Personal is one of The Writer’s Life newest features. Here we feature authors who don't mind spilling the beans and telling what it's really like to write, get published and sell that book. Today's guest is Carole P. Roman, author of the YA, Grady Whill and the Templeton Codex.









Carole P. Roman is the award-winning author of over fifty children’s books. Whether it’s pirates, princesses, spies, or discovering the world around us, her books have enchanted educators, parents, and her diverse audience of children of all ages. Her best-selling book, The Big Book of Silly Jokes for Kids: 800+ Jokes! has reached number one on Amazon in March of 2020 and has remained in the top 200 books since then. She published Mindfulness for Kids with J. Robin Albertson-Wren. Carole has co-authored two self-help books. Navigating Indieworld: A Beginners Guide to Self-Publishing and Marketing with Julie A. Gerber, and Marketing Indieworld with both Julie A. Gerber and Angela Hausman. Roman is the CEO of a global transportation company, as well as a practicing medium. She also writes adult fiction under the name Brit Lunden and has created an anthology of the mythical town of Bulwark, Georgia with a group of indie authors. Writing is her passion and one of her favorite pastimes. Roman reinvents herself frequently, and her family calls her the ‘mother of reinvention.’ She resides on Long Island, near her children and grandchildren. Her series includes: Captain No Beard If You Were Me and Lived in- Cultural If You Were Me and Lived in- Historical Nursery series Oh Susannah- Early Reader and coloring book Grady Whilland the Templeton Codex Giggles Galore- Coming in December 2022 Mindfulness for Kids with co-author J. Robin Albertson-Wren The Big Book of Silly Jokes for Kids; 800 plus Jokes! 1 and 2 Spies, Code Talkers, and Secret Agents A World War 2 Book for Kids Navigating Indieworld- with co-author Julie A. Gerber Marketing Indieworld- with co-authors Angela Hausman and Julie A. Gerber Adult Fiction under the pen name Brit Lunden Bulwark The Knowing- Book 1- A Bulwark Anthology The Devil and Dayna Dalton- Book 9-A Bulwark Anthology Her latest book is the YA Grady Whill and the Templeton Codex. Visit Carole’s website at www.CarolePRoman.com or connect with her on Twitter and Facebook.





On Writing… My adult sons urged me to write a book. I was in a funk from losing my mom, and they thought if I got involved with a project of some sort, it might help pull me out. I wrote Captain No Beard An Imaginary Tale of a Pirate's Life and became immersed in the entire publishing process. I found an illustrator lead and learned about the complications of editing, matching a story to illustrations, and finally, promoting. I was never more surprised when the book was named to Kirkus' Best of 2012. It encouraged me to write another, and soon, I had ten, then twenty books being published. I won numerous awards and explored other genres and age groups. To date, I've published seventy books under two pen names. One of my made it to the number one spot on Amazon and has remained a best-seller for over two years. On Being Published… I love the thrill of publishing a book. I come from a family of authors. Both my son and grandson have published, as well. I manage all the books and handle marketing on over 100 titles. Publishing a book is like launching a rocket. It's exciting to watch the reviews start to come in or for the book to receive recognition. Grady Whill and the Templeton Codex has received some wonderful reviews. Indie Reader named it as one of the best picks for August. I wrote this book four years ago and held onto it through the pandemic before deciding to self-publish this summer. I always send my books in for editorial reviews like the Foreword review, Blue Ink, Feathered Quill, and Kirkus, and as they have been published, it reinforces that this is a great book with terrific messages. On Publishing Industry… I was paid to write my first and second joke book by a small publisher. It was a straightforward deal, I received payment and no royalties. When the first joke sold over a quarter of a million copies and rose to number one on Amazon, I realized I made a terrible deal. I ended up finding an agent. He held onto my manuscripts for two years, and nothing happened. After the pandemic, I decided I was tired of waiting for a publishing house to publish and took my manuscripts back. I have four books coming out this year. I like the freedom of being an indie. I believe publishing houses publish books based on trends and what will sell. I think there is a treasure trove of indie work that might be passed over because it didn't meet a publishing house's standards. The reviews indicate that Grady Whill and the Templeton Codex is a great book and I am glad I had the chance to hear what readers think about it. Mistakes Along the Way... I made many mistakes. Publishing without professional editing is the major one. I rush and don't see my errors. Generally, I read what I thought I wrote. You have to invest if you want to publish and look professional. I wrote four books for a small publisher and was paid for the work and no royalties. Big mistake. One book made a great profit that I did not share. I learned a lot from the way they publicize books and have tried to duplicate the process. On Marketing… I wrote two books on marketing indie books. I always send my books for professional reviews. I enter the books into award programs. I post twice or three times a week. I do as many guest posts as possible on other people's blogs. I advertise my book to the specific audience where I can and if cost-effective. The list goes on and on. On Goals and Dreams… I helped a fellow author get his book to a literary agent and a film agent. He proudly announced last week, that he got a movie deal. I would love if Grady Whill and the Templeton Codex got noticed by Hollywood. I think it would make a great movie. That would indeed be icing on the cake!



Title: Grady Whill and the Templeton Codex

Author: Carole P. Roman

Publisher: Chelshire, Inc.

Pages: 286

Genre: YA Blurb: Templeton Academy- the superhero high school is finally open! The prestigious academy is recruiting the best of the best to enroll in its student body. The school is as mysterious as it is exclusive. Grady Whill thinks there is nothing special about him to make the grade. However, his best friend, Aarush Patel has been selected and thinks Grady has the right stuff. Even school bully, Elwood Bledsoe is attending. If Grady is fortunate enough to be picked, his guardian has forbidden him to attend. Will a family secret prevent Grady from becoming the superhero he was destined to be? “Roman’s writing is excellent: portraying wonderful, complex characters. Narrated by Grady, the story reveals his kindness and humor. (“Aarush lived in a smart home as opposed to my stupid home,” he tells readers). It also illustrates the lovely symbiotic friendship between Grady and Aarush, who protect each other from trouble and ridicule…With the book’s many touching, funny, and edge-of-your-seat moments, readers will be cheering to hear more from Grady.” Blue Ink Review “With a page-turning plot and exciting twists and turns, this book is sure to become a treasured favorite.”- Review by Book Excellence “If I were to give a book to every young adult in this world, I would give them Grady Whill and the Templeton Codex by Carole P. Roman without blinking. I absolutely loved every moment of this uplifting and fascinating story. It’s filled with valuable life lessons, adventure, peril, and highly relatable and lovable characters.” Reviewed by Emma Megan for Readers’ Favorite “Harry Potter meets Sky High. If you’re a fan of young adult stories where protagonists go to mysterious schools to train their superhuman abilities, don’t miss out on Grady Whill and The Templeton Codex.” Reviewed by Pikasho Deka for Reader’s Favorite “With a detailed descriptive narrative, great character development, and compelling dialogue, the author has created a story that will have young readers engaged to the very end.” Reviewed by Emily-Jane Hills Orford for Reader’s Favorite Book Information Release Date: July 18, 2022 Publisher: Chelshire, Inc. Soft Cover: ISBN: 978-1950080434; 286 pages; $10.99; eBook $8.99; FREE on Kindle Unlimited Amazon: https://amzn.to/3Qvn3kv







The Writer’s Life

Thank you for visiting and reading!

Feel inspired? Have you read this book? Let us know your thoughts!