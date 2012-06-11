📚 A Bookish Chat with 'A Reservoir Man' Author L.J. Ambrosio | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview

Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?

I have my terminal degree and have run four business very successfully. I always wanted to narrate my insights to life-but never did-my life was very challenging and glorious did and saw a lot. I am still involved with my sons film production company, which is doing very well. With the isolation of Covid I finally did it –I wrote my book—having great reviews and lots of attention-I am half way through my second book.

Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?

I self publish Amazon did a great job except when the boook got up it was a bit hard for them to join the team Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?



If looking at pizza sells hunger than a great and interesting book cover will sell readers.







How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?

Write from your experience with passion deviate from the truth of the story line to what ever fantasy you might have. Always write for your reader to learn something valuable about their human condition.



Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?