📚 A Bookish Chat with 'I Sang That' Author & Singer Sally Stevens | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview

Carol Lombard, one of the singers I met on the first Ray Conniff tour, was beginning to do a lot of vocal contracting around that time, and she really guided me through the business; she hired me, but also talked about studio procedures, other singers in the community and how the community worked, etc. We remained dear friends for the next fifty years, until her passing just a couple of years ago. And later on down the road I was able to hire Carol on projects when I began to contract myself.

University of Iowa, in Iowa City. I would just run away and pretend to be a writer for a couple of weeks every summer. In those classes, different genres of writing - memoir, fiction, poetry, playwriting, flash fiction - you get to know one another in the 12 person groups, and when folks learned I had worked in the music business in Hollywood over such a long period of time, they would say “Oh, you have to write a book!” So I had started chapters along the way. But during the pandemic - it was a perfect time to focus on editing, organizing the pages, expanding the stories and getting the book together.

What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?



I think it might be the 18 or so single-spaced pages at the end of the book, where my film, TV and sound recordings credits are listed. That even surprised me, as I gathered them together! But I think also that it begins in present time as my journey had obviously begun to wind down and I was struggling a bit with that. Then I jump back into childhood, and begin the journey from the beginning. I've been told by folks who have read the book that they were impressed or touched by the honesty with which I shared parts of the journey. I was grateful to hear those comments, because I did try to share the emotional journey as well as the wonderful and varied experiences over the years.

Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?

I think part of the message is "Follow your dream - say yes to everything" (well, almost everything). Sometimes we have to be brave enough to just put our talent out there. It may or may not get the attention we pray it will, but if we don’t put it out there, for SURE it never will! One thing I talk about is wishing that I’d had the confidence to follow up more with my song-writing earlier in the journey. I bought into the attitude that session singers are great musicians and talented in being able to come up with the right sound, whatever the project is, but that they don’t have “identities”, that they don’t have their own style. I know that many session singers are happy doing ensemble work, being able to make a living in music. But I also know some that have extraordinary talent and have been able to see that blossom along the way. I sometimes regret not working harder at the artist aspect of the business. But on the other hand, I am so incredibly grateful for the fascinating journey that has lasted six decades — and I would not have wanted to trade it for what might have been a five -year career as an artist and then just not much activity over the rest of those years.