📚 A Bookish Chat with 'The Siren's Scream' Author Thomas White | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview

Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?

Thomas: Quite honestly, it is often the simplest of things that will set you off on a path. That was exactly the case with ‘The Siren’s Scream’. While sitting on a dock at a mountain cabin on a lake, I saw a small school of fish swimming beneath. A slight altercation between several of them caused one to flip over and scoot away. As the fish flipped, I saw the colors of its belly reflect in the sun and I was mesmerized. The idea of a creature living in the water began to blossom. Now, there is nothing original there, the legend of the mermaid is long and fabled and I struggled with the concept of creating an original take on the creature, a viable storyline, and how to present it in an intriguing manner for a few years. Then, at a family gathering, dealing with a particularly challenging sister, it occurred to me these creatures had an origin, a family, a lineage, a past; they had to come from somewhere, right? Once I began to explore that concept, one thing led to the other and the story began to take shape.

TWL: Can you give us a short excerpt?

Thomas: Momentarily the light began to change. A flash zipped by the window teasing him with a glimpse.

Henry smiled.

The sunlight streaking through the pool began to revolve on its axis and change in hue like an underwater disco ball. The streaks became different colors. There was a vivacious blood red, a brilliant pine green, a yellow so bright it hurt to look at it. A deep blue streak set itself off against the blue of the water and made the water look muted and lifeless by comparison.

There was another flash, and the room was suddenly filled with colors bouncing around the cavern like pool balls after the break. Henry reveled in it.

He pulled his face away from the glass, leaving an almost perfect outline of his profile where the condensation had accumulated. He moved to the far end of the window. There, a steel cover, much like the hatch found on the top of a submarine, securely covered a quiet little pool of water, only three feet across. This hatch was an entrance, a passageway in and out of the pool from the chamber. The chamber itself was an airlock that allowed direct access into the deepest portions of the pool, hence the double-door entryway. With no escape for the air, the room maintained a positive pressure that kept the water from flowing into the chamber, creating, in essence, an erotic air pocket. Henry grabbed the two levers that secured the hatch in place and opened them. Lifting the gun metal hatch, color began to shoot out from this smaller pool. Henry giggled like a schoolboy caught peeking into the girl’s bathroom.

The water started to twirl. It became a whirlpool running counterclockwise. It twirled faster and faster, opening a funnel in the center. From the center of this funnel, a head appeared, and she rose slowly out of the water.

She was here: Henry’s vision of holiness. Roxanne to his Cyrano, this lovely creature rose full out of the water and beckoned for him. She floated in front of him, a testament to absolute beauty. She was naked from the waist up, and her long, flowing hair hung down well past her waist. Her breasts were full and firm, and rivulets of water ran between them. Henry caught his breath as she stood before him, and he fell into her as if she were his grave.