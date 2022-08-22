📚 A Bookish Chat with 'To Catch The Setting Sun' Author Richard I. Levine | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview

Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?

Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?



Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?



How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?



The biggest issue or difficulty for me has always been environment: noisy neighbors,

local construction projects, a loud all-night party coming from a street or two over,

continuous phone calls. It always seems to be something that interrupts the flow.

I suppose the ease or the difficulty of doing any task is based on many factors and how

a person responds or adapts to it. I’ve often heard many artists, be they authors, actors,

painters, dancers, complain how they suffer for their art. They chain themselves to the

computer or to the canvas until they are able to produce something, anything, and then

expect to receive praise for their hard work or for the finished product. I’ve heard many

writers tell stories how they’ve suffered through writer’s block and the harder they tried, the harder it became—only to storm off in frustration. And then there are those whose

dreams had been derailed because they put too much importance on the opinions of

others. For my fellow authors my approach and my advice is—if the inspiration isn’t

there, for whatever reason, then don’t force it. I believe that this shuts down the innate

flow of creativity and the moment is lost. Inspiration after all is to be inspired. Inspire:

adjective—1) of such surpassing brilliance or excellence as to suggest divine inspiration.

2) moved or animated by, or as by, a supernatural influence; affected by divine

inspiration. If the flow is not there, don’t try to force it. Go do something else, change

your focus and your environment and then come back to it later. If there’s too much

environmental noise, get yourself a pair of noise canceling headphones; I did, and paired

mine to some beautiful instrumental music that not only makes the outside world goes

away, but also heightens my creative flow.



Most important, write to entertain yourself and nobody else, and definitely do not

write for the approval of others. There are too many critics in this world (friends, family,

co-workers etc.) who, while supposedly well-meaning, can easily hijack your project,

along with your hopes and dreams when all you wanted was a simple affirmation. Keep

your work to yourself. Never tell anyone what your current project is—just let them see

the finished product at one of your book signings or via a link to the retailer’s website. I

think a mistake a lot of writers make is they think of the process as work (I’m working on

my next novel. I’ve been trying to work on this next chapter). I would say don’t look at

your novel, short story, or collection of poems as work. It is, and should be your

entertainment. It is your creative outlet, so have fun with it and let your imagination take

you to places you never get to go to. You’re the creator so you be your own critic, and

you always have the power to edit. The only one you need to please is yourself. If the end

result of your adventure happens to be a short story or a novel, then celebrate it. You

created people and a world that never existed until it developed within, and moved out

from, the deep recesses of your brain. And while positive feedback of the finished

product is the icing on the cake, I would still enjoy eating the cake whether it had icing or

not. At the end of the day, it really is only your opinion that truly matters.