Book Video Teaser: To Catch the Setting Sun

Title: To Catch The Setting Sun

Author: Richard I. Levine

Publisher: The Wild Rose Press

Pages: 320

Genre: Suspense/Thriller



Blurb:

There’s a killer loose on the island of Oahu. His targets? Young, native-Hawaiian women. But it also appears that he’s targeting and taunting Honolulu police detective Henry Benjamin who knew each victim and whose wife, Maya, had been the first name on that list. In addition to battling his personal demons, this New York transplant’s aggressive style didn’t sit well with his laid-back colleagues who viewed Henry’s uncharacteristic lack of progress in the investigation as evidence that fueled ongoing rumors that he could be the killer. Was he, or could it have been someone within the municipal hierarchy with a vendetta? As it was, after thirteen years on the job Henry had been disillusioned with paradise. His career choice long killed any fantasy of living in a grass hut on a wind-swept beach, being serenaded by the lazy sounds of the ocean and a slack key guitar. Instead, it had opened his eyes to a Hawaii that tourists will never see.

Book Information

Release Date: August 22, 2022

Publisher: The Wild Rose Press

Soft Cover: ISBN:‎ 978-1509243297; 320 pages; $17.99; eBook $5.99

Amazon: https://amzn.to/3Rl42Aw

Barnes and Noble: https://bit.ly/3BRB0mv

· ┈┈┈┈┈┈ · ꕥ · ┈┈┈┈┈┈ ·

The Writer’s Life

Thank you for visiting and reading!

Feel inspired? Have you read this book? Let us know your thoughts!

· ┈┈┈┈┈┈ · ꕥ · ┈┈┈┈┈┈ ·