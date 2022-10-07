Listen to "Carolina Sunset" the Song That Inspired The Code by Sean Keefer
Author: Sean Keefer
Publisher: Rivers Turn Press
Pages: 319
Genre: Mystery/Suspense/Legal Thriller
It should have been an otherwise uneventful Sunday morning for Charleston attorney Noah Parks. Perhaps a trip to the beach or a run with his new Australian Shepherd, Austin. But with a cryptic voicemail, everything changes.
A client has vanished, leaving nothing behind as a clue to where he may be. Neither his family, friends, nor neighbors can provide little help.
Turning to his friend Emmett Gabriel, Charleston’s newest police detective, Parks can only watch as what started with a simple voicemail takes on a sinister life of its own.
Parks soon finds himself entangled in an affair that spans centuries, going back to the time of Charleston’s birth.
With a focus on learning his client’s fate, Parks will soon find himself facing a mystery that will not only be a test of his wits but leaves him challenged in ways he never imagined.
Facing down twists, turns, betrayals, and traditions of honor, will he break The Code?
Release Date: October 7, 2022
About the Author
Sean Keefer is the award winning author of three legal thrillers, The Trust, The Solicitor, and The Code, all set in and around coastal South Carolina.
He is also the author of Mediation in the Family Courts of South Carolina, a legal treatise on family law mediation.
He lives and writes in Charleston, South Carolina.
In addition to his writing, Sean is a recording and performing guitarist/singer/songwriter of Americana and Alt-Country music. Watch him sing Carolina Sunset which was inspired by his latest book, The Code. Listen here!
For more information about his writing and music, visit SeanKeefer.com and ADogNamedBear.com.
Follow him on Facebook @theNoahParksMysterySeries and @SeanKeeferMusic. Follow him on Instagram @NoahParksMysteries and @1ADogNamedBear1
The Writer’s Life
