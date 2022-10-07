Listen to "Carolina Sunset" the Song That Inspired The Code by Sean Keefer

We have a little surprise treat for you today at The Writer's Life e-Magazine. Picture this...you've finished your book and inspiration comes out of somewhere to write AND record a song about it. Yep, it happened to a terrific author named Sean Keefer, author of the mystery/suspense/legal thriller The Code. You think the book is great? Wait to you hear the song below!





Title: The Code

Author: Sean Keefer

Publisher: Rivers Turn Press

Pages: 319

Genre: Mystery/Suspense/Legal Thriller



It should have been an otherwise uneventful Sunday morning for Charleston attorney Noah Parks. Perhaps a trip to the beach or a run with his new Australian Shepherd, Austin. But with a cryptic voicemail, everything changes.

A client has vanished, leaving nothing behind as a clue to where he may be. Neither his family, friends, nor neighbors can provide little help. NOTE – the “nor neighbors can provide little help. Should it read, “Neither his family, friends, nor neighbors are able to provide help.”

Turning to his friend Emmett Gabriel, Charleston’s newest police detective, Parks can only watch as what started with a simple voicemail takes on a sinister life of its own.

Parks soon finds himself entangled in an affair that spans centuries, going back to the time of Charleston’s birth.

With a focus on learning his client’s fate, Parks will soon find himself facing a mystery that will not only be a test of his wits but leaves him challenged in ways he never imagined.

Facing down twists, turns, betrayals, and traditions of honor, will he break The Code?

Release Date: October 7, 2022

Publisher: Rivers Turn Press

Soft Cover: 978-0998575575; 319 pages

Amazon: https://amzon.to/3fSJoL

Rivers Turn Press: https://bit.ly/3V9725u

About the Author



Sean Keefer

The Solicitor, and , all set in and around coastal South Carolina. is the award winning author of three legal thrillers, The Trust The Code , all set in and around coastal South Carolina.

He is also the author of Mediation in the Family Courts of South Carolina, a legal treatise on family law mediation.

He lives and writes in Charleston, South Carolina.

In addition to his writing, Sean is a recording and performing guitarist/singer/songwriter of Americana and Alt-Country music. Watch him sing Carolina Sunset which was inspired by his latest book, The Code. Listen here!

For more information about his writing and music, visit SeanKeefer.com and ADogNamedBear.com.

Follow him on Facebook @theNoahParksMysterySeries and @SeanKeeferMusic. Follow him on Instagram @NoahParksMysteries and @1ADogNamedBear1

Website | Instagram | Facebook | Goodreads

The Writer’s Life

Thank you for visiting and reading!

Feel inspired? Have you read this book? Let us know your thoughts!