📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Being Present' Keith Sykes | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview

A Bookish Chat with 'Being Present' Keith Sykes | Author Interview
Keith Sykes grew up in New Orleans, Louisiana with his 7 siblings; he is the youngest of 8. Keith attended Xavier University of Louisiana where he studied Computer Information Systems and Graphic Design. He lost both parents by the age of 20 and joined the United States Army in 1990 where he completed 20 years of active military service. He continues to serve as a Department of Defense civilian where he works as a Health Systems Specialist at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He is a freelance writer, photographer and event planner and is heavily involved in the community. Keith is a cancer survivor as of February 2022 and attributes his positive attitude in dealing with the condition to his mother Violet who succumbed to cancer in January 1990. He loves exploring nature and traveling. Some of his most memorable trips have been to Egypt, Belize, and Cuba.
You can visit his website at https://kasykes.com/ or connect with him at Facebook at www.facebook.com/ikreate4u.
Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. When did you come up with the idea to write your book?
I was diagnosed with Cancer in August of 2021 and as my life continued to progress I felt that it was necessary to tell my story.
Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?
My publisher is Chosen Pen Publishing and I was introduced to them by Mrs. Anissa Short.
Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?
I absolutely do. I feel like it is the first impression of a book before a reader has the opportunity to read even one page.
How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?
It wasn't very difficult because it is my life's story, but a bit of advice would be to journal, so those stories are never lost.
What other books are you working on and when will they be published?
None at the moment, but I am considering a photography book to showcase my photography.
What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?
That I was married and divorced three times by the age of 34.
Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?
I want to emphasize the importance of living life to the fullest; to be focused and fully engaged in the here and now because tomorrow is not promised.
Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?
My book is relatable and transparent. Hopefully it will inspire others to tell their story.
Being Present details my life growing up in New Orleans, Louisiana, the youngest of 8 children. It gives the reader an intimate look at the relationship between me, my parents, and my siblings. It discusses life and death, joy and pain, and strength and perseverance. The book talks about love and loss and is an optimistic look at overcoming the obstacles of life.
Being Present talks about how I dealt with life after my parent’s death and how joining the military completely changed my life. It gives a glimpse into how the military inspired my love for travel and the many places that I was able to visit as a result. Read about my life after the military and the challenges I faced that shaped the man I am today. Lastly, the book will provide samples of my photography and discuss how it was inspired by my travel.
Release Date: January 5, 2023
Publisher: Chosen Pen Publishing
Kindle: ASIN: B0BRT7CRWH; eBook $1.99
Amazon: https://amzn.to/3jWFLpw
