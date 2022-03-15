📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Kiss My Boots' Jennifer Learmont | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview

My ex-husband contacted me after 20 years from America and told me that he was writing a memoir. Of course, I was to be in it, so I began helping him with research for a few years, going back and forth to America. After reading his chapters about me, I knew that I needed to tell my story myself. Perhaps I could leave a legacy for my family, as well, telling them what I was actually doing over in the States for 20 years and how it all came to be. My side of this story, so to speak. So, I started out writing a journal. As I read snippets to friends and family they said, “oh this is really good! You should write a book.” And that's what inspired me. It was a very cathartic experience and my stories just poured out.

Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?

I sorted through a number of publishers and narrowed it down to two; one in New York and one in Melbourne. I ultimately decided on Shawline Publishing in Melbourne since they’re in Australia, like I am.