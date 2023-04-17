City of Ruby Cover Reveal! @mirrorworldpub

Mirror World Publishing and Sapphyria's Book Promotions present the cover reveal for

Crimson Winter: City of Ruby

by Justine Alley Dowsett.







Genres: Young Adult, SciFi, Fantasy, Adventure





Release Date: April 17, 2023





Meet the Author:











Justine Alley Dowsett is the author of over ten novels, and one of the founders of Mirror World Publishing. Her books, which she often co-writes with her sister, Murandy Damodred, range from young adult science fiction to dark fantasy/romance. She earned a BA in Drama from the University of Windsor, honed her skills as an entrepreneur by tackling video game production, and now she dedicates her time to writing, publishing, and role-playing with her friends.





Reeling after the fall of the Kingdom of Taiyou, Yukari Namikoya and her remaining allies find themselves reduced to scared refugees hidden far below the earth in the Temple of Machalite. The dreaded Lady Lilyth rules in Taiyou now and threatens to bring the whole world under her dominion one piece at a time.And what the Lady Lilyth can't control, she plans to destroy.In a desperate bid for the survival and freedom of the various races of Crimson Winter, Yukari must seek to uncover secrets the Vile Emperor has kept hidden for a millenia and in order to do this, she has to journey to the last place she'd ever thought she'd go - the Ruby City.