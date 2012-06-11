L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Cover Reveal
re Cover Reveal!
From vampires and werewolves to space exploration and time travel, you will love these 12 original and diverse stories because they were selected by some of your favorite authors…
Title: L. Ron Hubbard's Writers of the Future Volume #39
Author: L. Ron Hubbard, Kevin J. Anderson, S.M. Stirling, Kristine Kathryn Rusch, Lazarus Chernik and 24 Award-Winning Authors and Illustrators
Publisher: Galaxy Press
Pages: 544
Genre: Science Fiction/Fantasy Anthology
This is an anthology with 24 new authors and illustrators and bonus content by L. Ron Hubbard, Kevin J. Anderson, S. M. Stirling, Kristine Kathryn Rusch.
Short Description of Each Story:
Join a team of time travelers who set out to save London from a terrorist’s nuclear attack … when a blast from the past changes everything.
Meet a vampire, a dragon and a shape-shifting Chihuahua in Key West … this is one beach party that’s about to get wild!
Follow Dan Shamble, Zombie P.I., who’s investigating the craziest case of his so-called life.…
A miracle? An omen? Or something else? One day, they arrived in droves—the foxes of the desert, the field, the imagination….—“Kitsune” by Devon Bohm
When a vampire, a dragon and a shape-shifting Chihuahua meet on a beach in Key West, fireworks go off! But that’s just the background.—“Moonlight and Funk” by Marianne Xenos
The Grim Reaper, trapped in an IRS agent’s dying body, must regain his powers before he dies and faces judgment for his original sin.—“Death and the Taxman” by David Hankins
In a metaverse future, a woman who exposes falseness in others must decide what is real to her—the love she lost or the love she may have found.—“Under My Cypresses” by Jason Palmatier
Vic Harden wasn’t lured by glory on a daring mission into the reaches of outer space—he was ordered out there by his editor.—“The Unwilling Hero” by L. Ron Hubbard
Dangerous opportunities present themselves when an alien ship arrives in the solar system seeking repairs.—“White Elephant” by David K. Henrickson
With her spaceship at the wrong end of a pirate’s guns, a former war hero must face down her enemies and demons to save Earth’s last best chance for peace.—“Piracy for Beginners” by J. R. Johnson
Dan Shamble, Zombie P.I., faces one of his funniest and most perplexing cases ever—an enlightened ogre, a salamander with low self-esteem, and a raging fire dragon terrorizing the Unnatural Quarter!—“Fire in the Hole” by Kevin J. Anderson
Years after the Second Holocaust, the last surviving Jews on earth attempt to rewrite the past.—“A Trickle in History” by Elaine Midcoh
When I said I’d do anything to pay off my debts and get back home to Earth, I didn’t mean survey a derelict spaceship at the edge of the solar system—but here I am.—“The Withering Sky” by Arthur H. Manners
High-powered telescopes bring galactic life to our TVs, and network tuner Hank Enos figures he’s seen everything—until the day an alien boy stares back.—“The Fall of Crodendra M.” by T. J. Knight
Knights, damsels and dragons, curses and fates foretold—the stuff of legends and stories, but unexpectedly perverse.—“Constant Never” by S. M. Stirling
Determined to save his wife, Tumelo takes an unlikely client through South Africa’s ruins to the heart of the Desolation—a journey that will cost or save everything.—“The Children of Desolation” by Spencer Sekulin
When a terrorist smuggles a nuclear weapon into London, a team regresses in time to AD 1093 to assassinate a knight on the battlefield, thereby eliminating the terrorist a millennia before his birth.—“Timelines and Bloodlines” by L. H. Davis
The Grand Exam, a gateway to power for one, likely death for all others—its entrants include ambitious nobles, desperate peasants, and Quiet Gate, an old woman with nothing left to lose.—“The Last History” by Samuel Parr
About the Contest
The
international Writers of the Future Contest was created and endowed by
L. Ron Hubbard. After several years of success in fostering new writers,
the Illustrators of the Future Contest followed. The winning stories
are illustrated and published in the annual L. Ron Hubbard Presents
Writers of the Future anthology. Described by critics as a perennial
“glimpse of tomorrow’s stars,” a “must-have for the genre reader,” and
“the bestselling science fiction anthology series of all time,” it is
today the most enduring and top-ranking publication of its kind.
The
blue-ribbon panel of judges is what makes this possible. The winning
stories are selected by bestselling authors, including Brandon
Sanderson, Orson Scott Card, Nnedi Okorafor, Kevin J. Anderson, Brian
Herbert, Jody Lynn Nye, Larry Niven, Robert J. Sawyer, Katherine Kurtz,
and many others. The best of the best are hand-picked each year.
There
is no entry fee, and stories are judged blind, making it a fair
competition for all authors and illustrators who enter from anywhere in
the world. There are cash prizes. The winners are paid professional
rates and maintain their rights.
It is an excellent program for new authors and readers, who often discover their next favorite writer.
