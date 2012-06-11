📚 Up Close & Personal with 'Crossing a Fine Line' W.L. Brooks #upcloseandpersonal

Up Close & Personal is one of The Writer’s Life newest features. Here we feature authors who don't mind spilling the beans and telling what it's really like to write, get published and sell that book. Today's guest is Thomas White, author of the romantic suspense,

Up Close & Personal is one of The Writer’s Life newest features. Here we feature authors who don't mind spilling the beans and telling what it's really like to write, get published and sell that book. Today's guest is Thomas White, author of the romantic suspense,

Up Close & Personal is one of The Writer’s Life newest features. Here we feature authors who don't mind spilling the beans and telling what it's really like to write, get published and sell that book. Today's guest is Thomas White, author of the romantic suspense,

A native of Virginia Beach, she is currently living in Western North Carolina. Pick up her latest novel, Unearthing the Past – available now!

W.L. Brooks was born with an active imagination. When characters come into her mind, she has to give them a life- a chance to tell their stories. With a coffee cup in her hand and a cat by her side, she spends her days letting the ideas flow onto paper. A voracious reader, she draws her inspiration from mystery, romance, suspense and a dash of the paranormal.

On Writing…

For me, being a writer is a constant desire to learn, grow, and improve my craft, so I’m a work in progress. That said, I’ve always been a storyteller. My grandfather used to reminisce about me regaling fellow diners with some outlandish tale when I was a tiny thing. And I clearly remember telling ghost stories on the bus when I was in elementary school. So, always the storyteller, author, and writer in training.

The first of my books to be published was a paranormal romance, Between Death and Destiny, in December 2016. From then to now, the industry has changed a lot. The rules of the craft, marketing, and publishing itself look so different. It’s growing and evolving, and it can be overwhelming to try to keep up.



On Being Published…

Being published for the first time was overwhelming. Heck, it’s still too much for me to wrap my brain around, much less my emotions. Every time I’ve gone through the process, including this one, it’s surreal.

On Publishing Industry…

As I mentioned before, the industry has changed tremendously over the last several years. I went the traditional route when I started this journey, and it was the right thing for me. There is so much to learn, and having access to people(publishers, editors, ect) with experience is priceless.



On Marketing…

Marketing is a challenge for me. I’m an introvert with social anxiety disorder, so peopling is difficult. I am on social media: Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, and I have a monthly newsletter (check it out on my webpage). I’ve tried many things, and, I have to believe, one day, they’ll hit just right.



On Goals and Dreams…

I know some authors want to be famous, but fame freaks me out. Would it be cool to be on the best-sellers list? Absolutely! But I would choose a cult following and making an income doing what I love over an airplane and an entourage any day.





