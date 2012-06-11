📚 Up Close & Personal with 'Crossing a Fine Line' W.L. Brooks #upcloseandpersonal
Up Close & Personal is one of The Writer’s Life newest features. Here we feature authors who don't mind spilling the beans and telling what it's really like to write, get published and sell that book. Today's guest is Thomas White, author of the romantic suspense, Crossing a Fine Line: The McKay Series Book 5.
W.L. Brooks was born with an active imagination. When characters come into her mind, she has to give them a life- a chance to tell their stories. With a coffee cup in her hand and a cat by her side, she spends her days letting the ideas flow onto paper. A voracious reader, she draws her inspiration from mystery, romance, suspense and a dash of the paranormal.
A native of Virginia Beach, she is currently living in Western North Carolina. Pick up her latest novel, Unearthing the Past – available now!
Website: www.wlbrooks.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/authorwlbrooksGoodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/16200243.W_L_Brooks
On Writing…
For me, being a writer is a constant desire to learn, grow, and improve my craft, so I’m a work in progress. That said, I’ve always been a storyteller. My grandfather used to reminisce about me regaling fellow diners with some outlandish tale when I was a tiny thing. And I clearly remember telling ghost stories on the bus when I was in elementary school. So, always the storyteller, author, and writer in training.
The first of my books to be published was a paranormal romance, Between Death and Destiny, in
December 2016. From then to now, the industry has changed a lot. The
rules of the craft, marketing, and publishing itself look so different.
It’s growing and evolving, and it can be overwhelming to try to keep
up.
On Being Published…
Being published for the first time was overwhelming. Heck, it’s still too much for me to wrap my brain around, much less my emotions. Every time I’ve gone through the process, including this one, it’s surreal.
On Publishing Industry…
As I mentioned before, the industry has changed tremendously over the
last several years. I went the traditional route when I started this
journey, and it was the right thing for me. There is so much to learn,
and having access to people(publishers, editors, ect) with experience is
priceless.
On Marketing…
Marketing is a challenge for me. I’m an introvert with social anxiety
disorder, so peopling is difficult. I am on social media: Facebook,
Instagram, and TikTok, and I have a monthly newsletter (check it out on
my webpage). I’ve tried many things, and, I have to believe, one day,
they’ll hit just right.
On Goals and Dreams…
I know some authors want to be famous, but fame freaks me out. Would it
be cool to be on the best-sellers list? Absolutely! But I would choose a
cult following and making an income doing what I love over an airplane
and an entourage any day.
Title: Crossing a Fine Line: The McKay Series – Book Five
Author: W.L. Brooks
Publisher: The Wild Rose Press
Pages: 314
Genre: Romantic Suspense
Fletcher J. McKay has been shot, driven insane, and tortured by a madman, so what’s one more psycho coming after her? But this foe’s disturbing attempts to extinguish Fletch’s light leave her shaken. Running out of options, she must consort with the enemy.
Fletcher is undoubtedly Sheriff Noah Reed’s nemesis. Their discord began with an irrevocable outcome of an unforeseeable trauma, but duty demands he keeps her safe. The closer he gets, the more his loathing turns to lust.
Devastated by loss, Fletcher agrees to go into Noah’s protective custody. Passion takes them across the boundaries of their animosity, but is their tentative bond enough? Or is the line between love and hate, as with life and death, fixed.
Pre-order eBook on Amazon: https://amzn.to/3TD6x4a
Amazon (paperback): https://amzn.to/3FJd33G
