📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Coping and Thriving with a Chronic Condition' Carla Cobbs | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview

Carla Cobbs was born with a condition called Arthrogryposis that affects all limbs, especially legs. She uses an electric wheelchair for mobility. Despite her chronic condition she graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science (BS) from Bowie State University then pharmacy school at University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. After being offered employment in Texas post graduation, she lived there for most of her career. She worked as a pharmacist for about a decade educating the public about medications, side effects, diseases, and the healthcare system. Additionally, she recognized the number of people that were struggling with coping, thriving and accepting themselves and chronic illness. Currently, she is retired but continues to educate the public by writing the book Her hobbies include movies, jazz, music, aquatic aerobics, swimming, festivals, art, photography, card games, sport events. Carla is devoted to her faith and spirituality.





Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?

While I had free time during covid and began pondering my next move and way to earn passive income. I wrote my book over the course of 2 years beginning in late 2021. It began with just some thoughts then turned into an idea of a book. The disabled community is a small but mighty one. One main issue within this community is a lack of communication and role models. I have always embraced being a role model and sharing my experiences (good and bad) and advice for success is one way I hope to become a national role model in the disabled community. Most funding and medical care are geared towards disabled children and once those children become adults there are significant reductions in medical specialists, funding/financial resources and general resources for overall well-being. It can make one feel lonely and lost. I have lived that truth and found a place in society post full time employment.

I decided to become an author as there is still a world of written words and those that genuinely appreciate it. I began with an outline, then chapters, then editing then formatting. Subsequently, came more editing, and formatting. I had wonderful guardian angel like help from people in my life, Amazon self-publish groups online and others.

Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?

Self-publish saw the opportunity and jumped on it. Nothing against big publishing houses but I feel like such a small entity going to a goliath seeking what many other honestly more qualified individuals do daily (ask for a deal). In doing my ow research on publishing options and amazon kept appearing. Thus I began researching and discovered self-publishing available and those authors and their work ranking highly on amazon picks and best sellers so I decided to go for it.

Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?

Definitely, in any area of advertising and marketing to the masses Theresa rule to catch the audience’s attention. It’s been proven that colors, letters, sizing and title can evoke intrigue and emotion. I wanted to reflect calm, troubles, hope, and freedom.

How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?

100% difficulty. I would suggest figuring out your audience. Are you talking to those in your generation, an older generation, a younger generation? This is important to set the tone, capture the audience and retain your audience’s attention. I tried to be as neutral as possible since my content affects all classes and generations of people. I created an outline to focus my chapters. I would suggest taking a general writing course and keeping up with the craft of writing. It is a specific skill set that needs constant refining and sharpening.

What other books are you working on and when will they be published?

Spanish version of Coping and Thriving – I want my book and its message available to all viewers in this country. The Spanish speaking and READING population is a huge market of individuals that still do want to have access to the overall themes and content in this book. A book focused on my version of the American Dream Home – the book will be focused on how I live as independently as I am able to in a home. The features and modifications that allow for my independence in addition to the selfless helpers/angels I rely on for my existence in a home. I will discuss the American dream, housing market rates, accessibility of the housing market, my overall goals in living independently and so much more….

What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?

The book title was one of the most difficult creations of this process.

Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book? Live your life unapologetically and remain resilient. Living with a disability is not easy but manageable with the “right” mindset, people and accessibility tools at your side. I am living proof and want to get this message out to the world.

Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?

Support the disabled community and carpe diem!