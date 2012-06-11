📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Ghost Hunter Series' Peter J. White | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview

Peter J. White was born in Colorado and raised in SE Alaska. He has degrees in Education, French, and an MFA in Creative Writing. He taught ELL in Bangkok, Thailand for six years, and currently teaches high school English in Washington State. Hobbies, past and present, include writing, bicycling, mountain climbing, kickboxing, MMA, and yoga.





Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?

A series of events collided to inspire the creation of The Ghost Hunter Series. First, two ghosts manifested in my Bangkok apartment back in the 80s when I was living in Thailand. Later, I read an article in Newsweek magazine about modern-day slavery in the United States.

I was appalled, and I wished vengeance on the traffickers. The two things came together, and along with the inspiration of a good buddy of mine (a true-life Crocodile Dundee), The Ghost Hunter Series was born.

Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?

I’ve self-published the first four books in the series on Amazon and the fifth is coming out in May. I’m hard at work on book six and a horror novel I’m adapting from a screenplay I wrote.

Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?

It’s critical, the main thing you have to capture a potential reader’s eye. Fortunately for me, a childhood friend is a talented graphic artist and she works with me on my covers. The cover for book five is stunning: beautiful and arresting.

How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?

Books take time. I write every day for an hour or an hour and a half. I get up at 4:30 on weekdays to do that. It’s often the best time in my day. I love writing. Once I find a movie soundtrack that fits the mood of the day, I’m off and running. It’s like having your own private movie theater. If you keep after it, day after day, you’ll have yourself a book in the end. Persistence pays.

What other books are you working on and when will they be published?

In addition to the four published works in The Ghost Hunter series, I have a fifth book coming out in May. I’m about 100 pages into book six. I’ve also published a horror novel, Ghosts of a Coven Past, that I originally wrote as a house-warming gift for a friend. I will publish my second horror novel this summer. That one’s been brewing a while. I tried five separate drafts of it in screenplay form and finally decided it needed more room. It takes place on a container ship.

What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?

Everything is based on true events, from the arcane supernatural practices to the hideous crimes people visit on one another. I have researched everything. On the other hand, I’ve invented a lot, too.

Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?

There is an afterlife. Good and evil exist. They matter. What you do in this life determines your fate in the next.

Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?

I’m honored. Thank you for having me. To check out my books, go to my Amazon page or visit my website:

Title: The Hollow Men

Author: Peter J. White

Publisher: Self/English Unlimited LLC

Pages: 496

Genre: Paranormal Vigilante Justice Thrillers / Classic Horror

When the ghostly victims of a small-town crime lord find him, ex-special forces soldier Max Sinclair realizes the only road to peace is to serve them the justice they crave.

But the Bannister clan has tentacles that reach from Eastern Washington into Mexico, trafficking women across the border and into their brothels. Haunted by visions of the dead, Max burns a swath through the Bannister empire, doing his best to set the dead free, but odds are he’ll be joining them before he’s done.

The Hollow Men is the first novel in the Ghost Hunter series about a vigilante who sees the dead—Max Sinclair. Haunted by visions and longing for justice and redemption, Max hunts down evil incarnate—his soul hanging in the balance as he walks the line between the dark and the light.

“Peter J. White and his Ghost Hunter: The Hollow Men should be at the top of that list and profiled on library book recommendation lists as a standout.” —D. Donovan, Senior Reviewer, Midwest Book Review/Editor, Donovan’s Literary Services.

★★★★★ “Gripping and Timely Page Turner: From the first line, this tale grabs you and draws you in. Human trafficking is the dark side of our civilization, the modern, brutal form of slavery. Mr. White takes this subject on with a hard punch and a supernatural twist that keeps you on the edge of your seat.“—Amazon Reader

Amazon: https://amzn.to/3MUrlCK

Title: Slouching Toward Tenancingo

Author: Peter J. White

Publisher: Self/English Unlimited LLC

Pages: 547

Genre: Paranormal Vigilante Justice Thrillers/Classic Horror

Max Sinclair is heading straight into the heart of evil: Tenancingo—center of the Mexican human trafficking industry. There’s a man down there that’s done someone he loves wrong, and Max aims at setting things straight.

On the way, he’s accumulated some powerful enemies—of the cartel variety—and attracted the attention of the Black Queen: Mexico’s most prominent priestess to Santa Muerte.

Hunted by the Queen, haunted by the dead, fueled by a fierce desire for justice, Max wages war against the evil that blackens the land. But with the Barrera cartel’s five million dollar bounty on his head, odds are he won’t make it to his final reckoning.

Slouching Toward Tenancingo is the second novel in the Ghost Hunter series about a vigilante who sees the dead—Max Sinclair. Haunted by visions and longing for justice and redemption, Max hunts down evil incarnate—his soul hanging in the balance as he walks the line between the dark and the light.

Amazon: https://amzn.to/3mFTFyh

Title: Bangkok Redemption

Author: Peter J. White

Publisher: Self/English Unlimited LLC

Pages: 656

Genre: Paranormal Vigilante Justice Thrillers / Classic Horror

Back in Thailand, Max Sinclair is hot on the trail of a Thai gangster who killed the one he loved. But when a street child he’s befriended is snatched up by a ring of pedophiles, Max diverts his mission of vengeance to save her.

Max is thrust into a world of Black Magic, Spirit Doctors, human sacrifice, and The Ancient Ones: forces older than mankind who work to extinguish the light.

Meanwhile, he’s stepped right in the middle of a power struggle between a Thai Mafia kingpin and his counterpart in the Russian Mafia.

Caught in the middle of a triangle of powers seeking to dominate the land, Max doesn’t stand a chance of surviving.

But he will not be denied, no matter the cost.

And maybe, along the way, he’ll find the balance he seeks, and ultimately, redemption.

Amazon: https://amzn.to/40hqZJr

Title: The Bad Beginning

Author: Peter J. White

Publisher: Self/English Unlimited LLC

Pages: 614

Genre: Paranormal Vigilante Justice Thrillers / Classic Horror

Go back to the beginning of the highly-rated Ghost Hunter series with this prequel:

Max Sinclair, a former special forces officer, thought he could leave his violent past behind when he resigned his commission and moved to Thailand to train in Muay Thai.

But when the powerful and dangerous Amnat Meut, the Thai mafia, begins enlarging their grip on the world of Muay Thai boxing, Max’s peaceful retreat becomes a fight for survival.

As he battles to protect his beloved camp and the people he’s grown to care for, Max discovers a hidden ability to see the dead. But will his newfound gift be enough to save him from losing everything, including his very soul?

Ghost Hunter: The Bad Beginning is the gripping prequel to the series, delving into the dark past and supernatural powers of one man’s quest for redemption.

Amazon: https://amzn.to/40kGCQr