🔥 Hot New Mystery All That Glitters by Mike Martin #Mystery #AllThatGlitters @mike54martin

“We think he’s dead,” said Levi.

“Who’s dead?” asked Windflower.

“The man in Room 12,” said Levi. “Beulah tried to get in to make up his room, but the door is locked and bolted from the inside. And there’s not a sound.”

Beulah, the cleaner and part-time server, came around the corner from the kitchen when she heard Windflower arrive.

“I don’t know for sure, but there’s something funny going on,” she said. “We haven’t really seen him all week, and now there’s no answer when I knocks on his door.”

“Maybe he’s sleeping,” said Windflower.

“His breakfast tray is still outside his door. I knows we don’t see much of him, but he always takes his meals in and leaves the empty one outside. Then he often goes out in the morning, and that’s when I cleans up,” said Beulah.

“Sneaks out,” said Levi. “I only seen him once. When he checked in. I haven’t seen him since.”

“Let’s not jump to conclusions,” said Windflower. “What’s his name?”

“Robert Smart,” said Levi. “From Burlington, Ontario. That’s his Cadillac parked on the side. He wanted a safe and secure place for his car.”

Windflower climbed the stairs to the second floor and walked down the corridor to Room 12. He knocked on the door and called out the man’s name. No answer. He took the keys from Levi and tried the lock. But they were right. The deadbolt was locked from the inside.

He looked at Levi and then at Beulah. “Do you have a couple of hair pins I can borrow?” he asked Beulah.

The woman looked at him funny but reached into her hair and pulled out one bobby pin and then another. She handed them to him.

“Don’t look,” he said to Levi as he inserted the closed side of one bobby pin into the bottom portion of the lock. Then he broke the other pin in half and pushed it into the top of the lock and jiggled it back and forth. After a little while he could feel the deadbolt moving and finally unlocking. He swung the door open.