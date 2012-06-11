📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Becoming Flawesome' Kristina Mand-Lakhiani | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview #BecomingFlawesome

In July 2023, with the help of Hay House Publishing, Kristina releases her very first book - " Becoming Flawesome " #BecomingFlawesome. In her book, Kristina shares her own journey from being on top of a personal growth empire like Mindvalley to stepping aside, conscious uncoupling from her husband, and walking her path towards being more honest with herself.

Kristina is also the author of three transformational quests - "7 Days To Happiness ", "Live By Your Own Rules. ” and "The Art of Being Flawesome". Kristina talks about personal transformation, authenticity, understanding and accepting oneself, and a path to happiness.

Kristina believes life is too important to be taken seriously and makes sure to bring fun into every one of her roles: as a teacher, mother, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and world traveller. Kristina helps her students to virtually hack happiness by taking them through her unique framework - “Hacking happiness” - a unique framework of balancing your life, taking in every moment, and paying close attention to the small daily choices.

She started her career in a government office in her native Estonia and, by her mid-20s, achieved a level of success mostly known to male politicians at the end of their careers. It was shortly after that Kristina and her then-husband Vishen founded Mindvalley. From a small meditation business operating out of the couple’s apartment in New York, the company quickly grew into a global educational organization offering top training for peak human performance to hundreds of thousands of students all around the world.

Kristina Mand-Lakhiani is an international speaker, entrepreneur, artist, philanthropist, and mother of 2 kids. As a co-founder of Mindvalley , a leading publisher in the personal growth industry, Kristina dedicated the last 20 years of her career from teachers like Michael Beckwith, Bob Proctor, Lisa Nichols, and many more.

Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. How did you come up with the idea to write your book?

It wasn't like this idea descended on me randomly in the middle of my ordinary life. I have actually been a co-founder of one of the world's biggest educational platforms for personal growth and transformation. Literally, every other friend I have has written a best-selling book in some field or another. So, in a way, I took it for granted that sooner or later I would write a book. The question for me was more about finding my own message because it's very tempting to repeat ideas that we resonate with and enjoy. So, I guess my book started when I felt that the message was ready to be delivered. And that was the real reason for writing the book because I felt that I had something I wanted to share.

How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?

I wouldn't be able to give tips for all writers in general because there are so many different styles of writing and people write for different reasons and genres. Writers have different approaches. Some people want to write a book as part of their business model, and while they have great ideas, writing may not be their strength. They might choose to work with a ghostwriter or collaborate with another writer. So, there are various reasons why people write books. I can only give advice to people who write books because writing is their natural form of self-expression or their craft. As for me, was it hard? No, it wasn't hard to write a book. It's much harder to publish, market, and build a business around the book. In personal growth, the book is often written to support the business. In my case, I wrote a book and then had to create a business around it so that the book made sense. That part was much harder than writing. But for people who want to write a book, I think the most important question to ask themselves is why they are doing it. Understanding the purpose is incredibly important, and based on that, they can choose their path. I might sound a bit snobbish by saying that you should only write a book if you have something to say that you really feel the world needs to hear. But of course, it's also fine to write a book just because it's required for your business model.

What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?

One fact that usually surprises people is that it is not a very common personal growth book. Although it is categorized in the Self-Help section of bookshops, it doesn't follow the traditional self-help format. Yes, I added some elements later in the editing process to make it more conventional, but when you read the book, you'll find that it takes you on a journey through various terrains without lingering on one particular idea for too long. That tends to surprise people. Another somewhat surprising fact for many is that it's not an autobiography. It is a book for the reader, not a book about me.

What other books are you working on and when will they be published?

I'm actually feeling restless and eager to start another book. I have different ideas floating around, but most likely it will be another journey where I'll explore a question in my mind and start writing in that direction. However, I haven't dedicated time to write it yet because the publishing process has consumed most of my time. I want to focus on completing that first. Hopefully, by the end of the year, I'll have the opportunity to start writing a new book because that's the most enjoyable part of the whole process.

Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?

I'm not trying; I'm very straightforward with my message. The main message I want people to take away from my book is that the best thing in the world is to be yourself, and you don't need to do anything to deserve self-love and respect. What I want readers to get out of my book is not so much a message as a feeling. I want them to feel at peace with themselves because I believe that when people learn to be at peace with who they are, that's when the doors truly open for them to grow, evolve, and make a meaningful impact. But first, I think people need to learn to be at peace with themselves.