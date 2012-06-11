📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Mom's Search for Meaning' Melissa M. Monroe | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview

Now living in Los Angeles with her daughter Grace, Melissa M. Monroe was born in Yuma, AZ. She attended Loyola University in Chicago. After finishing at Loyola, she studied modern dance at University of Chicago. In 1995, she moved to California to train in Pilates, yoga, and acupuncture, which she practices as a professional.





Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. How did you come up with the idea to write your book?

I began writing a blog about a month after Alice died because I could barely speak, and folks wanted to know how I was doing. They also wanted to know what happened. I thought some friends and family would read the blog, and I'd save my breath and sanity because re-telling the story over and over was traumatizing. But the blog took on a life of its own, something I didn't expect. Eventually, my friend Teresa Strasser (author of Exploiting My Baby and Making It Home) ordered me to send her chapters. That's the origin story in a nutshell.

Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?

I self-published. I felt 12 months pregnant with the book and needed it out of me so it could go become whatever it is meant to become.

Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?

I do. I believe that whether we would like to admit it or not, people judge books by the cover. A great cover will not make up for bad writing, of course, but I do think the cover is extremely important. I was fortunate to find Jason Arias. He's highly experienced, profoundly talented, and communicates so clearly and kindly.

How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?

I did not find writing -- or even editing -- particularly difficult. The query process, publishing, and marketing were far more challenging than writing for me. I was compelled to write this book, much like the red shoes made the dancer dance in the ballet The Red Shoes. My best advice is to write first, and edit second. You have to get it out in a crappy first draft before you can "fix" it. If you edit yourself while you are still trying to get it out of your head, it may never get out of your head.

What other books are you working on and when will they be published?

I am currently pitching essays to magazines and journals. Once I place a few pieces, I will start on a book that more goes deeper into my spiritual practices. I also have a picture book idea. When they will be published is a mystery! I hope in 2025ish.

What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?

My book is more a love letter than it is a grief memoir.

Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?

I hope the bereaved and traumatized find some hope, the non-bereaved find some compassion, and that we all learn to enjoy the little things.