🔥 Hot New Book Alert! Come To Me: A Devotional for Healing From Hurt by Amy W. Vogel #ComeToMe #Christian #Inspiration @amywvogel

Other gods offer something like this. Whether you listen to ancient gods or worship modern idols we make with our hands, the siren song of “you’ll feel different” is ever-present. And, for a brief period, even a second, we will. Anything that alters our reality can own us if we want to feel differently bad enough. The kick is that these coping mechanisms only work as long as they work. There is always an expiration date.

Jesus is making that claim. It is bold and audacious, and it’s scary. Jesus is saying that to experience true life, a life you don’t have to escape from, He is the way to that life. He is offering me a chance to see that my longing for the burden of my sadness, loneliness, and pain won’t be solved by turning to another project, another person, or another substance.

There are many instances in the Scriptures when Jesus tells people to “Come follow Me,” but Matthew’s Gospel is the only recorded time where He says, “Come TO Me.” This is a whole different invitation, not to service but to what will change us forever: the real life we were always meant for.

Prayer: Dear Jesus – I don’t know if anything will change if I accept this invitation to Come to You today. My battered heart wants to think it won’t because it often doesn’t. My situation never seems to change no matter what, not in any discernible way. So, I ask You to see me, hear me, and accept what little I have to give to You as I Come to You as You invite me to. You know I want to change, so start the change inside me. I don’t know how much I trust You, but I’m here. Amen.