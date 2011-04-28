📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Crimson Scimitar' S.P. Grogan | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview #CrimsonScimitar
S.P. Grogan in 2008 gained recognition with his first novel, Vegas Die, a Quest Mystery, in which the writing were clues that led the 'Questor' to seek out a dagger hidden somewhere in the Vegas Valley to be redeemed for $25,000 cash. Launching a fan-based treasure hunt Vegas Die became a best-seller, and an award for 'Best Regional' fiction. S.P. Grogan calls himself an eclectic storyteller in that he seeks out blending history and romance into various genres to create unusual plotting. In 2019, academic publisher Histria Books negotiated to acquire the author's existing catalogue of four novels for re-issuing and an option on the next several stories he might create. Lafayette: Courtier to Crown Fugitive tells the coming-of-age story of the young Marquis de La Fayette, 'France's richest orphan' and delves into his quest to revenge the death of his father, and his unbridled ambition to escape the intrigues of the court of Queen Marie Antoinette and go to the American colonies to find glory. In 2022, Captain Cooked, A Hawaiian Mystery of Romance, Revenge and Recipes won "Best Novel" from Gourmand International Cookbook Awards. Here, the author writes from the first-person perspective of a twentyish LA woman who is filming her father's top cable cooking show when she stumbles into the murder of a famous Hawaiian singing star (think 'Iz'), and struggles with romantic 'love on all the wrong beaches' when she has to choose between a thief, a king, and a murderer. Best-selling author Anne Hillerman said of Captain Cooked: "It reads like Janet Evanovich morphing into Rachel Ray while filming a remake of Perils of Pauline. Coming out in August 2023 is Atomic Dreams at the Red Tiki Lounge, an elaborately crafted Hawaiian fantasy-thriller set in post World War 2 Honolulu with the gods fighting against mutated demons, star-crossed romance, where future famous people pass through the doors of the Red Tiki. There's even Russians seeking to steal an Atomic Bomb. Artwork illustrations provided by famed surrealist artist, Brad 'Tiki Shark' Parker. Finally, is Crimson Scimitar, which has been described as 'the awakening epic of our times' to be released September 2023. Multiple story lines including Hollywood Culture takes on Terrorists. The reader will be amazed how the author can take current history and give it resonance to today's events and still provide a thriller with unusual twists including the warning: '9/11 can happen again.' Author S.P. Grogan lives in Henderson, Nevada, and is working on his next novel.
Website: www.spgrogan.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/grogan.sp
Welcome to The Writer's Life e-Magazine, S.P. How did you come up with the idea to write your book, Crimson Scimitar: Attack on America 2001-2027?
I have always been interested in history, and in collecting signed first edition mysteries. I learned early to write what you know, so my first novel was indirectly about the Mayor of Las Vegas who was an attorney for mobsters (Vegas Die). Then, for ten years my wife and I traveled on vacation to the Big Island of Hawai'i where we both enjoyed food and culture. Out of that, came "Captain Cooked", a culinary mystery. Along the way, as a fan of courtroom thrillers, somehow in 2010 I hit on the idea, what if the al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was captured instead of killed what would his trial look like under American jurisprudence. That single thread expanded exponentially because one of my themes, if you catch it, is that most Americans are unaware of the duality of our culture. We live in the 'television-movie' world of existence while at the same time there is the reality of U.S. soldiers still fighting in distant wars, with our enemies out there, in real time, wanting to destroy our way of life -- and most of us live without the comprehension that though supposedly safe and secure we are targets. This is a strong story line, being unknowingly vunerable that turned Crimson Scimitar into a 'thriller'.
Can you give us a short excerpt?
Too many to count, but here's one where within fiction is true history that sets the stage for great action scenes to follow.
April 28, 2011 8:30 am
There are many events that define one’s legacy in this office, the highest in the land, political decisions that might backfire and lead to a humiliating downfall and ignominious resignation or stewardship where accomplished legislation defines the future of American character, like The New Deal or The Great Society. The President knew he was at that momentous decision with options weighed and a myriad of opinions sorted, where the percentage of confidence in a successful outcome still hovered around 60% odds; nevertheless, it came down to the simple two choices of being wrong with the aftermath of downplaying the error, a training exercise, as minor in the scheme of daily international events, or by luck making the right decision and becoming the Avenger, restoring pride by action to a neurotic and uncertain world power as was the United States this crisp April morning.
On the steps of the helicopter, he turned to make the obligatory wave to the few staff and press onlookers and the photo-clicking tourists beyond the fence. The time had arrived. He motioned over his chief National Security Advisor.
“Tell them it’s a ‘go.’”
The next night, the 30th, put him in one of those ironic moments of playing the consummate actor. At the White House Press Correspondents Dinner, host comedian Seth Meyers cracked the joke: “People think Bin Laden is hiding out in the Hindu Kush, but did you know that every day from 4-5, he hosts a show on CSPAN?” The President of the United States laughed along with the audience.
What part of the book was the most fun to write?
The inter-play between couples. Khalaf wakes from being injured in a rocket attack to find he has a 'wife', the same girl he has admired from afar, and she explains why she will be now in his life. Hugh Fox and Samantha Carlisle, always in passion yet with teasing humor, but a relationship based on this sentence: "She did not love him, and he knew it." Callie Cardoza and Storm King's codependency within the Beverly Hills-Hollywood-Burbank celebrity world, and Callie being drawn to Samantha's boyfriend Hugh Fox.
What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?
Three surprises:
First, there is the 'spiritual [ambitious?] journey of the Islamic fundamentalist who the reader must decide: is he still a jihadist threat, a Muslim hero, or a pawn to future nefarious actions?
Second: the role that best-selling American and British authors have in creating the Crimson Scimitar plot.
Third: multiple threads of plotting are dealt with in the final 'denouement' [resolution] chapter of clean-up, where, as in real life, stories never really have final conclusions but open doors to other beginnings.
What other books are you working on and when will they be published?
My publisher has put into the market 3 of my books in 2023, including "Cookbook Passion" written by my wife which I edited. My focus now into 2024 is letting the world know the availability of my entire scope of published novels. These days, one must write then be the town crier, be the salesperson herald to all he/she has created. As to future projects, I have two outlines I am working on, provided I find a new literary agent plus NYC publisher to see the value. 1. A new Quest Mystery starring the female detective from Vegas Die who discovers someone is hosting a convention for serial killers (teaching them how to improve their skills). 2. A continuation of the young female protagonist's investigative-romantic antics/escapades [Captain Cooked] in the culinary mystery, set in Taos/Santa Fe: "Chef Kit Chen Goes Missing".
Finally, is there a message you’re trying to get across with your book?
Yes, this is the perfect book to purchase for the holiday season, one for you, others for a gift! Kidding aside, this is an action adventure and though a thriller deals with our acceptance and perception of American culture, like a streaming television series you might watch. As such, the book is broken into Reels, Episodes, Scenes and Settings. And as I hope you are being entertained, you see that a silent threat remains out there by those who wish to do us harm. Be vigilant.
Crimson Scimitar by S.P. Grogan is an expansive action-adventure terrorist thriller that tells the 'what if' story of the al Qaeda leader, Osama bin Laden. What if, in 2011, instead of being killed bin Laden is captured and put on trial, what would American justice look like, and would the outcome be as expected? What if prior to his capture he and al Qaeda were planning to launch on America worse than 9/11? Who could stop it? In Crimson Scimitar is the chase to capture bin Laden, the 'Trial of the Century', the diabolical Crimson Scimitar plot in action, and climactic 'gun battle at the bridge.' Author S.P. Grogan's writing seamlessly blends the political War on Terrorism events of 2011 into a realistic landscape that features strong women characters, an eccentric multi-millionaire, reality television stars, SEAL members on the attack, battling defense and prosecution lawyers, CIA agents, the President of the United States, and an ambitious jihadist who will begin a violent transformative journey. More intriguing is how the terrorist plot was crated that will lead to stock market manipulation, attacks on amusement parks, and nuclear waste poisoning. And amid it all there are romantic challenges that must be faced to create strong bonds to fight against evil. Crimson Scimitar is labeled as the 'Awakening Epic of Our Times', reminding readers that a 9/11 could happen again and that we must be vigilant.
Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/6v9s8n9k
Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-crimson-scimitar-sp-grogan/1142693076
Histria Books: https://histriabooks.com/product/crimson-scimitar
The Writer’s Life
Thank you for visiting and reading!
Feel inspired? Have you read this book? Let us know your thoughts!
Leave a Comment