📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Crimson Scimitar' S.P. Grogan | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview #CrimsonScimitar

Welcome to The Writer's Life e-Magazine, S.P. How did you come up with the idea to write your book, Crimson Scimitar: Attack on America 2001-2027?



I have always been interested in history, and in collecting signed first edition mysteries. I learned early to write what you know, so my first novel was indirectly about the Mayor of Las Vegas who was an attorney for mobsters (Vegas Die). Then, for ten years my wife and I traveled on vacation to the Big Island of Hawai'i where we both enjoyed food and culture. Out of that, came "Captain Cooked", a culinary mystery. Along the way, as a fan of courtroom thrillers, somehow in 2010 I hit on the idea, what if the al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was captured instead of killed what would his trial look like under American jurisprudence. That single thread expanded exponentially because one of my themes, if you catch it, is that most Americans are unaware of the duality of our culture. We live in the 'television-movie' world of existence while at the same time there is the reality of U.S. soldiers still fighting in distant wars, with our enemies out there, in real time, wanting to destroy our way of life -- and most of us live without the comprehension that though supposedly safe and secure we are targets. This is a strong story line, being unknowingly vunerable that turned Crimson Scimitar into a 'thriller'.

Can you give us a short excerpt?



Too many to count, but here's one where within fiction is true history that sets the stage for great action scenes to follow.

April 28, 2011 8:30 am

There are many events that define one’s legacy in this office, the highest in the land, political decisions that might backfire and lead to a humiliating downfall and ignominious resignation or stewardship where accomplished legislation defines the future of American character, like The New Deal or The Great Society. The President knew he was at that momentous decision with options weighed and a myriad of opinions sorted, where the percentage of confidence in a successful outcome still hovered around 60% odds; nevertheless, it came down to the simple two choices of being wrong with the aftermath of downplaying the error, a training exercise, as minor in the scheme of daily international events, or by luck making the right decision and becoming the Avenger, restoring pride by action to a neurotic and uncertain world power as was the United States this crisp April morning.

On the steps of the helicopter, he turned to make the obligatory wave to the few staff and press onlookers and the photo-clicking tourists beyond the fence. The time had arrived. He motioned over his chief National Security Advisor.

“Tell them it’s a ‘go.’”

The next night, the 30th, put him in one of those ironic moments of playing the consummate actor. At the White House Press Correspondents Dinner, host comedian Seth Meyers cracked the joke: “People think Bin Laden is hiding out in the Hindu Kush, but did you know that every day from 4-5, he hosts a show on CSPAN?” The President of the United States laughed along with the audience.

What part of the book was the most fun to write?

The inter-play between couples. Khalaf wakes from being injured in a rocket attack to find he has a 'wife', the same girl he has admired from afar, and she explains why she will be now in his life. Hugh Fox and Samantha Carlisle, always in passion yet with teasing humor, but a relationship based on this sentence: "She did not love him, and he knew it." Callie Cardoza and Storm King's codependency within the Beverly Hills-Hollywood-Burbank celebrity world, and Callie being drawn to Samantha's boyfriend Hugh Fox.

What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?

Three surprises:

First, there is the 'spiritual [ambitious?] journey of the Islamic fundamentalist who the reader must decide: is he still a jihadist threat, a Muslim hero, or a pawn to future nefarious actions?

Second: the role that best-selling American and British authors have in creating the Crimson Scimitar plot.

Third: multiple threads of plotting are dealt with in the final 'denouement' [resolution] chapter of clean-up, where, as in real life, stories never really have final conclusions but open doors to other beginnings.

What other books are you working on and when will they be published?

My publisher has put into the market 3 of my books in 2023, including "Cookbook Passion" written by my wife which I edited. My focus now into 2024 is letting the world know the availability of my entire scope of published novels. These days, one must write then be the town crier, be the salesperson herald to all he/she has created. As to future projects, I have two outlines I am working on, provided I find a new literary agent plus NYC publisher to see the value. 1. A new Quest Mystery starring the female detective from Vegas Die who discovers someone is hosting a convention for serial killers (teaching them how to improve their skills). 2. A continuation of the young female protagonist's investigative-romantic antics/escapades [Captain Cooked] in the culinary mystery, set in Taos/Santa Fe: "Chef Kit Chen Goes Missing".

Finally, is there a message you’re trying to get across with your book?

Yes, this is the perfect book to purchase for the holiday season, one for you, others for a gift! Kidding aside, this is an action adventure and though a thriller deals with our acceptance and perception of American culture, like a streaming television series you might watch. As such, the book is broken into Reels, Episodes, Scenes and Settings. And as I hope you are being entertained, you see that a silent threat remains out there by those who wish to do us harm. Be vigilant.