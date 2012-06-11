Book Video Teaser: TROPICAL SCANDAL

Title: Tropical Scandal

Author: David Myles Robinson

Publisher: Bluewater Press, LLC

Pages: 291

Genre: Legal Thriller/Suspense/Mystery

When Pancho McMartin, Honolulu’s top criminal defense attorney, takes on the case of Dayton Kalama, a young drug dealer accused of murdering his grandmother (tutu), Pancho is faced with a daunting amount of evidence pointing squarely at Dayton. But as Pancho, together with his private investigator, Drew Tulafono, gradually pull back the layers of deceit, they begin to uncover hints at what is beginning to look like the biggest scandal ever to hit Hawaii’s legal community. This book is pure fiction, but is inspired by true, scandalous events which shook Honolulu’s legal community to its core.

