📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Grace And The Golden Rule' Negrita Smart | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview

Negrita Smart is a small-town girl from Dadeville, Alabama. She is a wife, sister, believer, and teacher at heart.

The first of her family to graduate from college, Negrita holds a Masters in Business Administration and the insurance designation of Chartered Property & Casualty Underwriters and holds insurance licenses in Property and Casualty and Life and Health. She credits and shares her accomplishments with her supportive family.

Negrita loves spending time with her family and has happily taken on the official role of Event Planner bringing family members together through fun and love.

In her professional life, Negrita utilizes her talent for sharing knowledge and information as a new-hire trainer creating user-friendly webinars, courses, tests, and gauge learning within business areas such as auto, property, and agriculture.

As an author, Negrita is a member of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators always looking to connect, share and grow with fellow writers.

An active supporter of her local church ministry, Negrita is driven to share life lessons with children through story-telling and relatable characters.