📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Grace And The Golden Rule' Negrita Smart | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview
Negrita Smart is a small-town girl from Dadeville, Alabama. She is a wife, sister, believer, and teacher at heart.
The first of her family to graduate from college, Negrita holds a Masters in Business Administration and the insurance designation of Chartered Property & Casualty Underwriters and holds insurance licenses in Property and Casualty and Life and Health. She credits and shares her accomplishments with her supportive family.
Negrita loves spending time with her family and has happily taken on the official role of Event Planner bringing family members together through fun and love.
In her professional life, Negrita utilizes her talent for sharing knowledge and information as a new-hire trainer creating user-friendly webinars, courses, tests, and gauge learning within business areas such as auto, property, and agriculture.
As an author, Negrita is a member of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators always looking to connect, share and grow with fellow writers.
An active supporter of her local church ministry, Negrita is driven to share life lessons with children through story-telling and relatable characters.Follow her on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/negritasmart/.
TWL: Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book, Grace And The Golden Rule has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. How did you come up with the idea to write your book?
Negrita Smart: I was inspired by God to write this book. This is a book that will teach children valuable life lessons.
TWL: What part of the book was the most fun to write?
Negrita: The entire book was fun to write. I really enjoyed the creative process of describing to the Illustrator how I wanted each page illustrated. It was fun to include specific details in the scenes. Most scenes reflect my childhood memories, such as drinking cocoa and eating cookies. I also was able to depict my parents. My mom always sewed clothes for her children. My Dad always drank coffee and read the newspaper at the kitchen table. There are scenes in the book that portray them doing those things.
TWL: What have been some of the responses you have received regarding your book?
Negrita: I have had parents comment that the book was not only for children but presented lessons for adults too. Several people have shared that the Dad portrayed in the book reminded them of their Dad. Some have shared that it moved their heart and they became emotional after reading the end of the story. It is a sweet story, very touching.
TWL: What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?
Negrita: I think people would be surprised to know that the main character Grace has physical attributes that I specifically selected from specific women in my family. For instance, she has the color of my mother’s beautiful eyes.
TWL: What other books are you working on and when will they be published?
Negrita: I am currently working on the second book in the series. It should be available in the beginning months of 2024. Please stay tuned to find out what Grace does next. Actually, the last page of Grace And The Golden Rule provides a hint of what is next for Little Miss Grace.
TWL: Finally, is there a message you’re trying to get across with your book?
Negrita: Yes, the overall message is “Always Be Kind” and "Treat Others The Way You Want To Be Treated.”
Title: Grace and the Golden Rule
Author: Negrita Smart
Publisher: C Black Expressions LLC
Publication Date: February 4, 2023
Pages: 34
Genre: Children’s Book (Ages 3 – 11)
Grace loves the Winter season. It is her favorite of all seasons because she loves to play in the snow with her friends. Winter is also Grace’s favorite season because she can wear her favorite purple scarf. Grace wears it every day until she meets Ruth. After meeting Ruth as school, Grace feels differently about playing in the snow and wearing her favorite purple scarf. This is because Grace learns a valuable lesson about how to treat other people.Purchase at Amazon: https://tinyurl.com/3zh4de8f
The Writer’s Life
Thank you for visiting and reading!
Feel inspired? Have you read this book? Let us know your thoughts!
Leave a Comment