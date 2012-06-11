📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Hail Mary Pass' Kim Megahee | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview @pumpupyourbook

Kim Megahee is a writer, a musician, and a retired IT consultant. His background includes playing in rock bands, teaching high school, and much experience in computer programming, security and consulting.

He lives in Gainesville, Georgia with his soulmate wife Martha, and Leo, an incredibly smart and stubborn red-headed toy poodle. In addition to writing, he enjoys reading, playing live music, and socializing with friends.

Website: https://www.authorkimmegahee.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/author.kmega





On writing:

Which was the hardest character to write? The easiest?

The hardest was George Washington—How do you do justice to an American Icon, but show him as a man with faults like everyone else? The easiest was Marc McKnight, because he’s partly me and this is my fifth book with him in the lead role.

Where do you get inspiration for your stories?

Mostly from things around me. For example, we recently vacationed in San Antonio and visited the Alamo. I got an idea for a story about Davy Crockett.

There are many books out there about time travel.... What makes yours different?

Most time travel stories have no limits on the capability of time travel. In my stories, you can only visit times that are a multiple of 25 years (give or take a week) from the current date. To me, this adds a bit of urgency to the stories—you have limited time to make things happen. I think having unlimited possibilities is less interesting.

What advice would you give budding writers?

Write a little every day and read books (or podcasts or videos) about the writing craft.

Your book is set in Mount Vernon VA. Have you ever been there?

Yes, Martha and I took a trip there last year to do research. We learned a lot that found its way into the book(s).

Do you have another profession besides writing?

I retired from active participation in IT consulting in 2017. These days, I write or play bass in a classic rock band. I also serve on the board of the Northeast Georgia Literary Society.

How long have you been writing?

I started writing around the year 2006, but I wasn’t serious about it. I’d write a few pages every month or so. There was no urgency and no strong commitment to getting it done. Somewhere around 2012, I decided to stop fooling around and get it done.

Do you ever get writer’s block? What helps you overcome it?

Not really. Whenever I feel a little blocked, I just sit down and start writing. In a few minutes, the muse picks me up and carries me off.

What is your next project?

In October 2022, I lost my youngest child, my daughter Megan, to heart failure. She was only 35. We were kindred spirits in a lot of ways—both writers, both musically-inclined, and both soccer nuts. She wrote a smart vampire/werewolf trilogy, but only published the first book. I’m planning to edit and publish the remaining two books in the trilogy.

What genre do you write and why?

Science Fiction Time Travel. I’ve always been interested in “what if” stories, alternative history, or stories that change history.

What is the last great book you’ve read?

Phe and the Work of Death – it’s a spiritual (as opposed to religious) book about a spirit charged with helping a deceased person’s soul move on to the next stage. It’s very thought-provoking. Mary Demmler is the author.

What is a favorite compliment you have received on your writing?

“I love your books. When is the next one coming out?”

How are you similar to or different from your lead character?

Marc McKnight is my lead character. We are a lot alike in that we both want to do right things and we both suffer from self-doubt and spending too much time in hindsight. Other than that, we’re pretty different.

If your book were made into a movie, who would star in the leading roles?

You might be sorry you asked. 😀 It helps me to visualize the characters if I have a face to associate with them. Some of these actors have passed away, but they were a great match for the characters. Here’s a partial list:

Marc McKnight – actor Henry Cavill (at my daughter Megan’s insistence)

Megan McKnight – actress Amy Adams

Karen Hatcher - actress Gal Gadot

Mitch Wheeler - actor Michael Pena

General Drake - actor Robert Lansing

Trevor George - actor Evan Peters

Charles Murphy - actor Sean Bean

Robert Astalos - actor Max von Sydow

Heinrich Hitzinger - actor Donald Pleasance

Eric Olson - actor Rufus Sewell (essentially the role he played in “The Man in the High Castle”)

Arthur Smalls - actor Wesley Snipes

Winnie Tyler - actor Liam Hemsworth

Kathy Wu - actress Sandra Oh

President Wade Harrison - actor Jim Caviezel

In one sentence, what was the road to publishing like?

It was an interesting, albeit frustrating, adventure.

What is one piece of advice you would give to an aspiring author?

Two things, actually: write at least a little every day; and don’t start editing and making a chapter perfect until you’ve created the first draft of the whole story.

Which authors inspired you to write?

Tom Clancy, Isaac Asimov, Stephen King, Greg Iles, Lee Child

What is something you had to cut from your book that you wish you could have kept?

I cut a lot, but I don’t throw anything away. Most of the time, I cut out stuff where I think I’m showing off about the research I did, or adding dialogue that, on balance, doesn't add much to the story.

On rituals:

Do you snack while writing? Favorite snack?

Absolutely. Coffee to start the day, and either grapes or mixed nuts. Later in the day, I switch to Diet Coke.

Where do you write?

My office is on the first floor. Before I retired from IT consulting, I wrote everywhere—in hotel rooms, on airplanes, in airports, etc.

Do you write every day?

When I’m on a project, I write every day. I try to take the weekends off, but that doesn’t always happen.

What is your writing schedule?

I try to work in the early mornings for 2-3 hours when I’m on a project. If I’m not actively working on a project, I’m all over the map.

Is there a specific ritualistic thing you do during your writing time?

When I really want to concentrate, I put on the headphones and listen to music, but I’m very selective about the music. As a bass player, I can’t listen to rock music that I’m not intimately familiar with, because the musician in me takes over and I start analyzing the song. So I listen to soundtracks or rock music I’m very familiar with, like 1970’s Yes, Emerson Lake and Palmer, Genesis, Deep Purple, etc. I know this material, so I’m not distracted by it.

In today’s tech savvy world, most writers use a computer or laptop. Have you ever written parts of your book on paper?

Yes, usually on an airplane. The little fold-down tray in front of you makes it nearly impossible to use a laptop or iPad if the seat in front of you is reclining.

Fun stuff:

Favorite travel spot?

Martha and I took a Viking River Cruise a few years ago (“Paris to the Alps”). That trip remains my favorite. My favorite location was sitting on the upper deck of the ship and watching a different world go by.

Favorite dessert?

Homemade Banana Pudding

Any hobbies?

I play bass guitar in a classic rock band.

If there is one thing you want readers to remember about you, what would it be?

I’d like them to remember that I’m patriotic, and I’ve always tried to write a smart, fun, believable adventure story.

What is something you've learned about yourself during the pandemic?

I learned that I shouldn’t trust everyone who speaks with great authority on the TV.

What TV series are you currently binge watching?

Outlander, Suits, and The Lincoln Lawyer.

What is your theme song?

My favorite song is “Roundabout” by Yes (the album version, not the radio version). It was released in 1971.

What is your favorite thing to do in the fall?

Visit wineries in North Georgia, as much for the food and the scenery as the wine. Watch college football with Martha.

What song is currently playing on a loop in your head?

“Ordinary World” by Duran Duran. My band learned it recently and I’m still working out the bass line.

What is something that made you laugh recently?

Our dogs are a hoot and they are always making us laugh. They are Leo, the brilliant and stubborn red-headed toy poodle, and his dog cousin Winnie (Winston), the lovable and sweet silver toy poodle. Their personalities and interactions keep us entertained.

What is your go-to breakfast item?

Two boiled eggs, drawn and quartered, heated. Served with Heinz 57 sauce.

What is the oldest item of clothing you own?

I have a few favorite jeans.

Tell us about your longest friendship.

I have a couple of old bandmates from high school. We played together through college, and we still keep in touch. Both live about 50 miles north of me in the Smoky Mountains. We talk every month or so and have an email group that posts funny stories, political jokes, and of course, music tracks.

Who was your childhood celebrity crush?

Hayley Mills.

What’s your favorite adventure movie?

Two come to mind: Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) and Hatari! (1962)

What’s your favorite musical movie?

Singing In the Rain (1952)

What’s your favorite musical?

Wicked (2003 on Broadway)

About the Book:





A Hail Mary Pass - that's what the President of the United States called it.

What are the chances Marc McKnight's time travel team can convince George Washington to leave his home and travel with them to the year 2037?

Another bloody civil war is imminent in the United States. Political parties are hopelessly divided and fanning the embers of war. Can the war be prevented if George Washington tells modern America what the Founding Fathers were trying to achieve?

A Hail Mary Pass. A long shot. But it's worth a try.



Amazon: http://amzn.to/3OdX8xE