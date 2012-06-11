Get Your Book Mockup Graphics here!

Hi Authors!

We at Pump Up Your Book have a lot of people ask us where do we get our beautiful graphics from?

Well, we get them here! Pump Up Your Book is responsible for adding breathtaking graphics to accompany each and every tour we send out. These graphics are used on the blogs where the authors are hosted on as well as for our use in social media. The rights to these images is passed down to the author so she/he can use them as they please. Visual sells, right?

After we were getting numerous requests for the graphics alone, we decided to come up with a package deal for authors who don’t need a tour but are in need of eye-catching graphics to promote their books.

For 20 outstanding promotional book graphics, we are only charging $49. If you would like to purchase this book graphic only package, click the button below and we’ll get back to you within 24 hours.

Payment is accepted via Venmo, Zelle, money order, cashier’s check or personal check.

*This package is included with the Silver, Gold, Platinum and Platinum Plus promotional packages, but you can also buy them without signing up for a tour. All we need for this package is the book cover. Turnaround time is 1 week or less. All graphics are not automatic generated but made by hand one by one. We do not start on graphics until package is paid in full.



Click Here to Grab Your Book Mockup Graphics for Your Book!



We look forward to designing a graphics package for your book!

Thank you!

Dorothy Thompson



Owner, Pump Up Your Book

Winner P&E Readers Poll 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017



www.pumpupyourbook.com