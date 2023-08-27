📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Godzilla: The Monster Fight Record' Series Patrick Kelley| Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview

Today we welcome Patrick Kelley to The Writer's Life e-Magazine! Patrick is the author of the new series, The Monster Fight Record Book 1 & 2. This interview is part of his Blog Tour by Pump Up Your Book. Enjoy!

Patrick Kelley was born and raised in Silver Spring, Maryland, and is a lifelong monster movie fan. He spent his childhood becoming familiar with the classics like Dracula, The Wolf Man, Frankenstein, King Kong, the works of Ray Harryhausen, and of course his favorite, Godzilla. His many other hobbies include sports (particularly Football), movies, and television, but when he’s not indulging in those activities, he enjoys spending time with his lovely wife and newborn daughter.





Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. Can we begin by having you take us at the beginning? When did you come up with the idea to write your book?

As a lifelong Godzilla fan, the idea of a win/loss record for the King of the Monsters is something I thought about for decades. As mentioned in Volume I, I came across documented fight records from various sources, but I never fully agreed with the results. However, I never documented my own record until the COVID lockdowns of 2020. At the time, I was single, living alone, and unable to go anywhere. Fortunately, I was able to telework during this time, so at least I had my job. However, as the weeks continued on, I became more and more bored and frustrated with the situation. I have been an introvert for as long as I can remember, but even I was feeling cooped up and anxious about it after a while. I guess it is true what they say: You can have too much of a good thing.

One way I tried to pass all my newfound free time was by rewatching the old Godzilla films. As I watched the films again, the idea of documenting my own win-loss record came to mind. I thought about going beyond what was shown in past records and thought about developing a full methodology for recording wins and losses for Godzilla and the many monsters that inhabit his series of films. After a while, it got so big that I thought “Maybe I should publish this” and so I did.

Who is your publisher and how did you find them or did you self-publish?

I self-published. Good old Amazon made the process mostly simple.

Do you believe a book cover plays an important role in the selling process?

Absolutely. It is important to catch the eyes of potential readers and a cover helps with that. I can’t tell you how many times I was in a bookstore or a store looking to buy a video game, and it was the cover that got me to at least give it a look.

How hard was it to write a book like this and do you have any tips that you could pass on which would make the journey easier for other writers?

As a first time author, I was woefully unprepared for the entire process. Every time I felt like I made progress, there was some other aspect to getting to publication that demanded my attention. For example, it never dawned on me to have a foreword for the book. Because I was handling this whole project myself, every new development came as a surprise. Once I decided I needed a foreword, I thought “How do I even ask someone to write a foreword?” I made a list of candidates, narrowed it down, and sent out three requests to three different people hoping that at least one of them would reply. Well, imagine my surprise when all three of them replied and were enthusiastic about writing the foreword! I ended up using all three of them. I greatly appreciate Barry Goldberg, John Lemay, and James Rolfe all contributing to this project.

Because my books are closely tied to a lifelong hobby of mine, I found it difficult to maintain a balance between making the book enjoyable for fans without alienating the uninitiated. To keep that balance, I had to break some habits. For example, one of the monsters is named Moguera, and the 90s version of that monster is a robot whose name is an acronym, so its written out as MOGUERA. Because I’m a fan, I’ve used both Moguera and MOGUERA almost interchangeably without even really thinking about it. However, the question of how to write Moguera/MOGUERA’s name came up during the editing process because I used both. To fans, they would think nothing of it, but readers unfamiliar with the series were bound to be confused by it. This type of issue also came up due to a problem with my covers. Volume I is listed as covering 1954-1975 and Volume II covers 1984-2021. Most fans would look at that and not question anything because all Godzilla fans know there were no films between 1975 and 1984. However, I’ve been asked already on three separate occasions by non-fans why Volume II begins with 1984, and this is before they even cracked open the book. Ideally, I would have liked to go back and fix the covers to address this issue, but unfortunately, I was too far along to change it. I did not want to simplify things too much because I did want fans to enjoy my books and making it too comfortable for non-fans would have frustrated them. It was a balancing act that I strived to achieve.

My best advice to any aspiring writers is to be willing to accept criticism and always proofread! Editing is probably the single most important part of the process and I found that there is no such thing as proofreading too much. Also, do as much research as possible instead of jumping into it head first like I did.

What other books are you working on and when will they be published?

Right now, I am focusing on my family and my full-time job. I do have ideas for future books, including: continuations of the Monster Fight Record to include the rest of the King Kong films and Gamera films; a book comparing the original Japanese versions of the Godzilla films to their American edits; and a fan’s perspective on the history of WrestleMania!

I think any one of those books would be fun to tackle, but nothing is set into motion at the moment.

What’s one fact about your book that would surprise people?

The first draft of the manuscript was one volume and over a 1000 pages long! Thankfully, I was able to trim it down and split it into two books to make the information more digestible.

Finally, what message are you trying to get across with your book?

My biggest message is that Godzilla is fun. My books only cover one aspect of his everlasting appeal.

Thank you again for this interview! Do you have any final words?

SKREEONK!!! (look it up)