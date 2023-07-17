📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Her Dying Kiss' Jennifer Chase | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview

Jennifer Chase is a multi award-winning and USA Today Best Selling crime fiction author, as well as a consulting criminologist. Jennifer holds a bachelor degree in police forensics and a master’s degree in criminology & criminal justice. These academic pursuits developed out of her curiosity about the criminal mind as well as from her own experience with a violent psychopath, providing Jennifer with deep personal investment in every story she tells. In addition, she holds certifications in serial crime and criminal profiling.





On writing:

Where do you get inspiration for your stories?

Inspiration is everywhere! You don't have to look far to find creative ideas for crime fiction. News. Neighborhoods. Running errands. Living life and being aware of people and surroundings give me inspiration with a creative edge.

Where is your book set and have you ever been there?

My Detective Katie Scott series is set in Pine Valley, California. It's a fictional town near the Sierra Mountains. I've been to many towns around that area and they've given me ideas and a great backdrop for my series.

What is your next project?

I'm continuing with the Detective Katie Scott and K9 Cisco series with more books.

What genre do you write and why?

I write crime fiction and thrillers. It's my favorite type of book to read. They are not the only genres I read, but I seem to gravitate toward them.

What is a favorite compliment you have received on your writing?

I received a message from a reader who referred to the character, John McClane in the Die Hard movies, and called me Jen McClane. I laughed, but loved it because it meant that I can write big action and thrills.

How are you similar to or different from your lead character?

There might be some similarities to Detective Katie Scott. I'm tenacious and have been know to stand up against criminal activity.

In one sentence, what was the road to publishing like?

It's an exciting road of ups and down, but if you stick to it you will finally get to where you want to go.

What is one piece of advice you would give to an aspiring author?

Write what you love, don't let anyone take it away from you, and keep writing!

On rituals:

Do you snack while writing? Favorite snack?

I usually don't snack while writing because it can get messy, but I'm known to eat crunchy Bugles or black licorice on occasion.

Where do you write?

I generally write in my home office where it's quiet, but sometimes I take my laptop and move around to different areas indoors as well as outside.

Do you write every day?

I write five to six days a week.

What is your writing schedule like?

I write in 3-4 hours of blocks of time in the morning and afternoon.

In today’s tech savvy world, most writers use a computer or laptop. Have you ever written parts of your book on paper?

I write on a computer. I also keep a notebook on the book I'm writing where I jot down notes, scenes, and outlines of chapters.





Fun stuff:

Favorite travel spot?

Anywhere where there's a beach! It's a place I love and can really relax.

Favorite dessert?

I don't usually eat dessert, but crème brulee is my all-time favorite for special occasions.

Any hobbies?

I don't have enough time for all the things I love. Photography, hiking, and dog training are at the top of my list.

What is your favorite thing to do in the fall?

I love fall! The weather is cooler and the changing of season is awesome. I love to take longer hikes to enjoy nature.

What is your go-to breakfast item?

I'm definitely not a morning person, so I make my breakfast as fast, healthy and easy as possible. I make a blueberry protein packed smoothie.

What is the oldest item of clothing you own?

A pair of jeans I've had for decades. Yep, sometimes they fit a bit tight while other times they fit just right. The best worn pair of jeans in the world!





