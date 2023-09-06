📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Nurse Florence, What Are Emotions?' Michael Dow | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview
Michael Stephen Dow is married to Perla in Arizona and has 3 kids. Michael was on a path to attend medical school and then the events of September 11, 2001 occurred. Michael became angry at the terrorists and decided to join the US Air Force. He went through Officer Training School and then graduated specialized Navigator training to become an Electronic Warfare Officer. Michael deployed 6 times for the Global War on Terror between 2005 and 2009 with the EC-130H Compass Call mission. Michael medically retired in 2010 and then became an US Army contractor serving Wounded Warriors and ensuring they received all of their entitled benefits for 8 years. Michael always had a love for science and the human body so he then used his GI bill to go through nursing school and graduated in August 2020. Michael now works as a Registered Nurse at an inpatient psychiatric hospital. Michael’s education is as follows: B.A. in Psychology from Auburn University in 1999, B.S. in Biology from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2001, M.S. in Management from Troy University in 2010, Masters in Health Administration from the University of Phoenix in 2017, and M.S. from the University of Arizona in 2020 through its 15 month accelerated Masters Entry to the Profession of Nursing program. Michael is the Founder and Manager of Dow Creative Enterprises, LLC. His books have garnered the Silver Nautilus Book award in 2020 (Nurse Florence, Help I’m Bleeding) and an Award-Winning Finalist in the Religion category for the 2021 International Book Awards (A Prayer to Our Father in the Heavens: Possibly the Greatest Jewish Prayer of All Time). Michael believes we will need the best of science and religion to successfully navigate ourselves, our civilization, through the future obstacles we will face. More information can be found at www.DowCreativeEnterprises.com and www.NurseFlorence.org. Nurse Florence® is a federally registered trademark by Dow Creative Enterprises. The Nurse Florence® series seeks to promote science and health among children and to help increase the health literacy levels of our society. With teamwork, inclusion, faith and perseverance, we can bravely face our problems and help each other reach our better selves as well as our best collective good.
Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. How did you come up with the idea to write your book, Nurse Florence, What Are Emotions?
Every fourth book my illustrators do with the company is illustrator choice for the topic of the book. Anastasia wanted to explore emotions. I realized we could talk about the science of the brain to discuss the topic, so we were brave and decided to explore this subject. We believed we could bring the information down to an elementary level with the help of Anastasia’s drawings and we succeeded. This is a book that should be in every school and public library.
You have other books in the Nurse Florence series. Can you tell us what they are?
We currently have published 63 titles in the series with new ones being published every 10 days. We explore general science questions about the human body like How Do We Hear Things?, How Do We See Things?, and How Do We Smell Things? We also explore diseases like What is a Heart Attack?, What is Chronic Kidney Disease?, and What is Heat Exhaustion? We are putting tools in the hands of parents to help explain how the body works with the general science books. Parents are even saying they are learning new things with each book. For the disease books, we not only discuss pathophysiology, signs and symptoms, how to get diagnosed and treatment options, but we also discuss prevention strategies for the diseases that are preventable. We are aiming to increase the health literacy of all families. We think families will purchase the disease books that affect their family so that they will be better informed and live a healthier lifestyle. We are translating them into many languages like Latin American Spanish, Spain Spanish, French and Russian. We want to educate all the families of the world. We also discuss rare diseases since we believe out project is supporting the public at large so we should be responsible and teach families on all of their health issues.
What’s one fact about your books that would surprise people?
Out of the 63 titles, 38 books have been individually recognized with some type of book award recognition. Book awards continue to grow for this series. We have won two different best Children’s Educational Series awards this year and plan to continue to indefinitely produce high quality books so that many other books will receive some type of formal recognition.
Finally, is there a message that are you trying to get across with your books?
The health literacy of the United States is poor. Only 12% of adults have proficient health knowledge according to a government study. We want families to be better educated about their health so that they can have a deeper understanding when they talk to their healthcare Provider. Ultimately, we want the health of the world to be improved and we think that increasing everyone’s understanding about their health so that they make healthier lifestyle choices is a great way to achieve this goal.
Title: Nurse Florence, What Are Emotions?
Author: Michael Dow
Publication Date: September 6, 2023
Pages: 86
Genre: Children's Book
Sometimes it seems only a nurse can bring technical information down to an understanding that an ordinary person can grasp. The Nurse Florence® book series provides high quality medical information that even a child can grasp. By introducing young kids to correct terminology and science concepts at an early age, we can help increase our children’s health literacy level as well as help to prepare them for courses and jobs in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. We need more scientists so I hope that many children will enjoy this book series and consider a job involving science.
