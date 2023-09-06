📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Nurse Florence, What Are Emotions?' Michael Dow | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview

Welcome to The Writer's Life! Now that your book has been published, we’d love to find out more about the process. How did you come up with the idea to write your book, Nurse Florence, What Are Emotions?

Every fourth book my illustrators do with the company is illustrator choice for the topic of the book. Anastasia wanted to explore emotions. I realized we could talk about the science of the brain to discuss the topic, so we were brave and decided to explore this subject. We believed we could bring the information down to an elementary level with the help of Anastasia’s drawings and we succeeded. This is a book that should be in every school and public library.

You have other books in the Nurse Florence series. Can you tell us what they are?





We currently have published 63 titles in the series with new ones being published every 10 days. We explore general science questions about the human body like How Do We Hear Things?, How Do We See Things?, and How Do We Smell Things? We also explore diseases like What is a Heart Attack?, What is Chronic Kidney Disease?, and What is Heat Exhaustion? We are putting tools in the hands of parents to help explain how the body works with the general science books. Parents are even saying they are learning new things with each book. For the disease books, we not only discuss pathophysiology, signs and symptoms, how to get diagnosed and treatment options, but we also discuss prevention strategies for the diseases that are preventable. We are aiming to increase the health literacy of all families. We think families will purchase the disease books that affect their family so that they will be better informed and live a healthier lifestyle. We are translating them into many languages like Latin American Spanish, Spain Spanish, French and Russian. We want to educate all the families of the world. We also discuss rare diseases since we believe out project is supporting the public at large so we should be responsible and teach families on all of their health issues.

What’s one fact about your books that would surprise people?

Out of the 63 titles, 38 books have been individually recognized with some type of book award recognition. Book awards continue to grow for this series. We have won two different best Children’s Educational Series awards this year and plan to continue to indefinitely produce high quality books so that many other books will receive some type of formal recognition.

Finally, is there a message that are you trying to get across with your books?

The health literacy of the United States is poor. Only 12% of adults have proficient health knowledge according to a government study. We want families to be better educated about their health so that they can have a deeper understanding when they talk to their healthcare Provider. Ultimately, we want the health of the world to be improved and we think that increasing everyone’s understanding about their health so that they make healthier lifestyle choices is a great way to achieve this goal.



