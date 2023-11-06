📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Once Upon a Christmas Castle' Virginia Barlow | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview

Her husband of forty-one years is her greatest support as are all her children. Most of them are grown and carving out lives for themselves. But they are the beat of her heart and with every grandchild, the rhythm gets stronger. She enjoys every moment of her life and plans to live them to the fullest.

She considered becoming an author in her late twenties but as a busy mother with toddlers, she didn’t have the time or the energy. Later, in her fifties, she decided to give it a try and has enjoyed every moment of it since. She recently signed her fourteenth contract and is over the moon with excitement. Writing is truly her happy place.

Virginia Barlow has always loved reading romance novels. She used to sneak into her mom’s room as a young girl and read them while her mother was gone. As she grew older, her reading tastes expanded to sci-fi, dystopian, paranormal, and fantasy.





On writing:

Where do you get inspiration for your stories?

I get inspiration from everyday life, and people. Everyone has a story.

Where is your book set and have you ever been there?

My book is set in Regency England, and yes, I’ve been there.

Do you have another profession besides writing?

I am an executive assistant, a mother, and a grandmother.

How long have you been writing?

I have been writing for five years.

Do you ever get writer’s block? What helps you overcome it?

Yes, I get writer’s block, and I generally go do something else like take a walk, or crochet. Sometimes I watch a movie. Anything to get my head in a different space.

What is your next project?

I am currently in the middle of a paranormal romance with a woman spy.

What genre do you write and why?

I write contemporary romance, historical romance, paranormal romance and erotic romance. And why? Because in the end, love is all there is.

What is a favorite compliment you have received on your writing?

My favorite compliment is when a reader tells me they couldn’t put the book down.

In one sentence, what was the road to publishing like?

The race is not always won by the faster or smarter one, but the one who thinks she can.

What is one piece of advice you would give to an aspiring author?

Don’t be offended by rejection. Listen to what they’re telling you and fix it. Don’t give up.

Which authors inspired you to write?

Barbara Cartland, Jude Devereau, Lorraine Heath, and Julie Garwood.





On rituals:

Do you snack while writing? Favorite snack?

Yes, I snack. I love red licorice and popcorn.

Where do you write?

I write in my office.

Do you write every day?

No, but I do every other day.

In today’s tech savvy world, most writers use a computer or laptop. Have you ever written parts of your book on paper?

I jot notes on paper but I’ve never written a story that way.





Fun stuff:

Favorite travel spot?

I love the beach. Anywhere and everywhere.

Favorite dessert?

Lemon Meringue Pie

Any hobbies?

I knit, crochet, quilt, embroider, and sew.

If there is one thing you want readers to remember about you, what would it be?

That I gave them a different world for a little while.

What is your favorite thing to do at Christmas?

I love to turn all the lights off and gaze at my Christmas tree.

What is your go-to breakfast item?

I like fruit for breakfast.

What is the oldest item of clothing you own?

A sweater my German pen pal sent me when I was a sophomore in high school.

Who was your childhood celebrity crush?

Mel Gibson.

What’s your favorite musical movie?

The Slipper and The Rose.