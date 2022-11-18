🔥 Hot New Book Alert! Scrapper's Christmas Story by Maria J. Andrade @andradeauthor

Book Excerpt

"I am an angel and I will tell you a story this Christmas Day. It is a story about a small dog. He was the smallest in a group of three street dogs who had no home. Small dog would often look for food where he could. Sometimes he found scraps of food near the garbage cans or he ate food which has been dropped on the street. He also got food from a kind man who fed him.

Often he would go to an alley with the other dogs because there they would be fed by Mr. Rosario, a good man who worked in a business nearby.

But small dog was the last to eat because the bigger dogs pushed him out. Mr. Rosario had tried to catch the dogs so they wouldn't be homeless, but they always ran away when he got close.

One day Mr. Rosario stood there looking at the smaller dog who was waiting behind the pack to eat. He said, "Small dog, I will call you "Scrapper, because you only get scraps of food and that is not enough even for a small dog like you."