🔥 Hot New Book Alert! Deluge by Mike Dubisch and Carolyn Watson-Dubisch

About Deluge:
About the Book:
12 year old Laura was just a normal girl from Seattle when her mother decided to move to a mysterious town in the midwest. The moment they arrive in their new home hundreds of frogs rain from the sky. Her quirky new neighbor has a house full of knick knacks and odd tiny creatures beckoning from the shadows, and there's a terrible curse on the town that makes every summer storm a life threatening event. Welcome to the town of Deluge.
Book Details:
Genres: YA Graphic Novel
Page Count: 50
Mike Dubisch is well known for his fantasy art and comics, including art for Star Wars, Dungeons and Dragons and Aliens vs Predator. Carolyn Watson-Dubisch is a multiple award winning author and illustrator of 18 children’s books, working with multiple publishers and authors. Her work has appeared in Highlights for Children Magazine, Hopscotch Magazine and she designed and illustrated a regular feature in Whimsy Magazine for 5 years. Their most ambitious project, the all-ages graphic novel series “The People That Melt in The Rain”, is the product of over 10 years of development.
