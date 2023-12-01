🔥 Hot New Book Alert! It Hurts Every Time by L.P. Mills





Mirror World Publishing and Sapphyria's Book Promotions present the 1-week virtual book tour for





It Hurts Every Time by L.P. Mills











Release Date:

December 1, 2023

Purchase Links:

Paperback: https://www.mirrorworldpublishing.com/product/it-hurts-every-time-by-l-p-mills-paperback-/107?cp=true&sa=true&sbp=false&q=false

Ebook: https://www.mirrorworldpublishing.com/product/it-hurts-every-time-by-l-p-mills-e-book-/108?cp=true&sa=true&sbp=false&q=false Amazon: https://amzn.to/3ZUeghc

Meet the Author: Meet the Author:





LP Mills is an author, game designer, journalist, and beard owner. He currently lives in front of a computer screen in Nottingham, UK, where he feverishly tells stories in an attempt to ignore his day-to-day responsibilities. His dog, Jack Daniels, has yet to compliment him on his writing.



Find L.P. Online:



Twitter:



Author Website:



Publisher Website:



LP Mills is an author, game designer, journalist, and beard owner. He currently lives in front of a computer screen in Nottingham, UK, where he feverishly tells stories in an attempt to ignore his day-to-day responsibilities. His dog, Jack Daniels, has yet to compliment him on his writing.Find L.P. Online:Twitter: https://twitter.com/liampmills10 Author Website: https://sealightstudios.bigcartel.com/ Publisher Website: http://www.mirrorworldpublishing.com/





About It Hurts Every Time:“Death is not the end, sir,No, sir, not the end of the line,Just remember what I say to you;It hurts, baby,It hurts every time.”Pluto Garcia is a lieutenant in the Community Militia of Morrisette, a post-communist city-state where a miracle drug has advanced enough to allow the dying a second chance at life by launching them into the nearest available universe in which they are still alive.In his latest incarnation, Pluto is tasked with investigating the death of Krishna Klein, a brilliant but troubled philanthropist who has been found with a bullet in his head following a week-long bender. With the aid of his assigned partner, Esther Dupont, Pluto uncovers a techno-fascistic plot to plunge the flawed Utopia of Morrissette into authoritarian control once and for all.Follow the Book Tour: