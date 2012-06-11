📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Echoes of a Voice for Justice' Anita Hackley Lambert | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview #HistoricalBiography @anitalambe49625

Ms. Lambert, a distinguished genealogist, historian, and biographer, achieved historical acclaim with her inaugural book, praised by luminaries such as Pulitzer Prize-winner David Levering Lewis and historian Charles Patterson. As an unrivaled familial authority, she penned insightful biographies of visionary businessmen and civil rights champions F.H.M. Murray and Barry A. Murray. Nestled in the Appalachian Mountains of West Virginia with her husband, Ms. Lambert continues her literary journey, poised to add two more captivating biographies and contribute to a quartet of nonfiction gems, that showcases her unwavering commitment to illuminating the human experience.





Welcome to The Writer's Life and congratulations on your new book, Echoes of a Voice for Justice: The Story of Barry A. Murray, Anita! Can you tell us more about Mr. Murray?



Anita: Why, because it’s truly supernatural—all a part of God’s plan. Barry Murray’s life and legacy had a date with destiny. The Lord chosen, inspired and facilitated every aspect of Barry Murray. Really. From, personal spiritual experiences I have learned there are no coincidences. As fate would have it, the time had arrived when Barry’s legacy and my destiny would merge. Barry Murray is the cousin I came to know through exploring his life. Just as there was an appointed time for Barry’s legacy to be revealed, God had orchestrated the appointed for me to write Barry his story—just as He did for the F.H.M. Murray legacy.

Anyone who knows me, understands that I live my life is Spiritually-based. I do not focus on my desires but solely on how the Spirit of God leads me. There are no words to express my gratitude that God allowed me to the author of both Barry A. Murray and F.H.M. Murray’s historical biographies that otherwise may never have been written.

During this time period, was there much turmoil going on in the country?

Anita: In the crucible of 1963, a twelve-year-old Barry Murray began his journey through a harsh reality dominated by systemic racism. It was a pivotal point that laid the foundation for his unwavering commitment to addressing the glaring absence of support and representation for the black community. Submerged in newspapers, Barry keenly observed the injustices reported and pledged to become the advocate his people sorely needed.

The era spanning the mid-1960s to 2000 witnessed the prominence of civil rights luminaries such as Martin Luther King, Jr., Julien Bond, Eleanor Holmes Norton, John Lewis, Dorothy Height, and Fannie Lou Hamer. Yet, following King's tragic assassination, a shift occurred in the landscape of activism. Many leaders assumed federal positions, trading some of their boldness for comfortable roles, which, ironically, did not afford the freedoms they once enjoyed. The struggle for justice became entangled with financial gains, and the waves of change began to recede.

Compounding this transition, both white and black press adopted a superficial approach to news reporting. White media, driven by advertiser interests, skewed their narratives, neglecting the pressing issues affecting black communities. Simultaneously, the black press, grappling to stay afloat, found itself caught in a cycle of rehashing stories originating from the white press.

Barry, disheartened by the distortion of facts, recognized a critical gap in the narrative. The community remained uninformed, devoid of an authentic voice that truly represented their concerns. This realization sparked an unyielding determination within him. He envisioned a future where he would assume the self-appointed role of advocating for the black race – a mission to make waves, empower the community, and disseminate the unadulterated truth. Barry Murray emerged as a symbol of resilience, propelled by a commitment to fill the void and ensure that his people were not merely heard but accurately informed about the realities shaping their lives.

This "closely guarded secret" that you hint about in the book description, can you give us a hint at what that is?



Anita: I'll reveal only this much: had the secret not been guarded with utmost care, the narrative of Barry Murray might never have unfolded. What I am willing to assert is that, in my perspective, the true hero—or should I say, heroine—of this entire saga is an impoverished, solitary, and perplexed orphan girl. She, against all odds, defied expectations and made a pivotal decision that became the genesis of this entire tale.



Do you believe we need more people like Barry A. Murray and, why or why not?

Anita: AT the moment and based upon the current fallen state of humanity, more people like Barry Murray is not what this country needs. While the prospect of such a transformation may seem like wishful thinking, the landscape of our times has indeed undergone significant upheaval, leaving everything topsy-turvy. Our current reality reflects an ungodly societal shift, where the lines between right and wrong, good and bad, have become blurred. Regrettably, our society and the global stage have evolved into a marketplace of hatred, indifference, and intolerance. It is disheartening to observe that those with malicious intent are causing disruptions, and there seems to be a deafening silence in response. Society appears to have succumbed to a state of collective ignorance, fear, and confusion. The struggle for survival has become a daily reality for many, with the simple act of providing for their children becoming an arduous task.

True change, it seems, hinges on decisive actions from our government or military to reclaim power for the people. Until then, the narrative remains stagnant. A pivotal aspect missing from our current discourse is the absence of God and the Bible, which, if reinstated, would serve as a beacon to steer humanity away from self-destruction.

Speaking from a personal standpoint as a woman of faith, having traversed two near-death experiences has granted me glimpses into the future. I am certain that a day of reckoning is on the horizon. Positive change will manifest, ushering in a season of change for the betterment of the people. However, the inevitable corruption cycle repeats itself, with evil rearing its head once more, presenting new challenges. It is during these times that figures like Barry Murray and other advocates for humanity will need to unite or stand alone to uphold justice.

Then our nation would urgently require powerful like-minded advocates of civil rights and full equality—men and women alike—who will courageously champion what is right and stand against the prevailing injustices targeting humanity. The strength derived from an unwavering connection to the Word of God will be the determining factor in prevailing over adversity. Sadly, amidst this struggle, millions, perhaps billions, may perish, highlighting the urgency for a collective awakening and a return to foundational Christian values this nation was founded upon.



Is this a series of books and if so what are the others?



Anita: My writing career had to be appointed by God, because although I write historical biographies, that would not have been my genre of choice. I am on a divine mission to write a host of nonfiction books, not a specific series. As 2024 approaches I shall strive to complete as many of the following book projects as possible:

Second Edition – F.H.M. Murray biography (to highlight his major contributions and to add more research details) The F.H.M. Murray’s Family Member Biographies & Genealogy Charts of selected individuals who devoted their lives and careers to the betterment of humanity during a time when Jim Crow laws prevailed. Authorized biography: an amazing “outhouse to the White House” story of a poor orphaned girl who against all odds, emerged to work for some of the world’s wealthiest families before working for two former U.S. presidents. Memoir: My two near-death experiences and my transforming life Inspirational/Encouragement: about the supernatural connection between dreams and achieving your goals Memoir: based on the unpublished book (No Where to Run), I wrote when I was 14 about the deep dark secret that nearly shattered and almost ended my life.

If I were to stop and think about it, this might seem like a lot. However, each of these volumes either have either a rough draft or summary chapter outlines, which will help move things along. I will do my best as I am still learning to write.

What do you believe would put an end to racism? Are we going about it all wrong and that's why nothing's working? Or do you believe we are doing everything we can and are going in the right direction?



Anita: Based on my observations, racism appears to be a learned behavior, sustained by the persistence of prejudiced hearts. It seems destined to persist until either those harboring such malice undergo a transformative change or the world itself comes to an end. The key to eradicating racism lies in the willingness of parents to instill values that prioritize judging individuals based on their character rather than the color of their skin.

Reflecting on the historical dynamics of white infants raised by black caregivers, I'm reminded of instances where deep bonds were formed. A white friend who experienced such an upbringing shared, "To this day, I cherish my 'mammy' as if she were my biological mother. Her kindness, warmth, nurturing nature, and love were unparalleled. My biological mother was seldom involved in my upbringing."

However, the present reality is marked by a troubling landscape of opposing groups seemingly fueled and funded to incite racial and civil unrest. A concerning trend involves uneducated and ignorant youth from various ethnic backgrounds falling into a trap, unwittingly contributing to civil discord. Many seem to lack a clear understanding of the protests they join, functioning as followers without leadership skills, ambitions, or dreams—essentially becoming unwitting puppets.

In my perspective, the role of the federal government in curbing hatred and racism has been notably limited. Insights from media and digital platforms reveal a disheartening truth: politicians, regardless of party affiliations, often prioritize personal wealth accumulation over serving the people. The pervasive issue persists because little concrete action is taken to address the root problems.

While some assert that a solution would require an act of Congress, I posit an alternative view. Real change, I believe, necessitates an Act of God—an intervention beyond the conventional realms of human governance. Until a higher force intervenes, inspiring genuine transformation and a commitment to resolving societal ills, the status quo prevails, and the cycle of unaddressed issues perpetuates.



