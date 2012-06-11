Virtual Book Tour Announcement: Pump Up Your Book Announces Author Dr. Helen Ofosu on 'How To Be Resilient in Your Career' Virtual Book Tour 2024'

Pump Up Your Book is pleased to announce Dr. Helen Ofosu's How to Be Resilient in Your Career Virtual Book Tour April 1 - May 31 2024. Dr. Ofosu will be on hand during this worldwide online book tour talking about her book in candid interviews and guest posts! Lots of fun along the way as Dr. Ofosu stops off at blogs around the world to give her fans a chance to ask her questions and to find out more about this talented author.

About Dr. Helen Ofosu

In good times and bad, resilience is one of the major keys to success – including career success. Dr. Helen Ofosu believes this applies to employees and entrepreneurs, individual contributors, subject matter experts, leaders, and executives.

That’s why her approach to career and executive coaching is to help people get ahead in a way that insulates them from future setbacks – or recover if things have gone sideways. This is also why, as a consultant, she helps organizations become stronger and more resilient, so they are ready for both the anticipated and the unexpected challenges that all organizations face at some point.

Part of what sets her apart from many career and executive coaches is her experience on the inside, as an HR and professional development professional, within large corporate workplaces and her intimate knowledge of typical HR processes and systems.

Clients come to her when the stakes are high. They can count on her to share insights and customized services that few others can deliver. They love that she has developed countless hiring tools and helped to resolve many HR problems over the years.

Her “insider” experience gives her clients an edge in getting hired and promoted in the public (and private) sector, and in managing their careers as they progress.

And as an Industrial/Organizational Psychologist (her field is more commonly known as Work and Business Psychology), she takes an evidence-based approach by using the latest research and best practices to increase the odds of her clients’ success.

About How to be Resilient in Your Career: Facing Up to Barriers at Work

How To Be Resilient In Your Career: Facing Up to Barriers at Work

How To Be Resilient in Your Career: Facing Up to Barriers at Work shares vital career advice to help professionals navigate common “internally disruptive” career experiences such as harassment and bullying, imposter syndrome, membership in an underrepresented group, toxic workplaces, discrimination, and more.

Dr. Helen Ofosu draws on twenty years of helping employers acquire talent and coaching professionals through difficult career choices to unpack these layered and complicated issues in an easy-to-follow way. Dealing with the dark side of management, the book outlines various issues that can occur in the workplace, or during a person’s career journey, and offers practical advice on how to overcome these obstacles and setbacks. Using her considerable HR experience, Dr. Ofosu also offers coveted insights from the employer’s point of view. For people who have already tried other options to resolve their complicated career issues, this book offers an essential guide that equips readers with a knowledge base to make informed decisions around building and sustaining a thriving and resilient career.

How to be Resilient in Your Career: Facing Up to Barriers at Work is a reliable resource presented with nuance, depth, and specificity. Psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, and HR professionals who are looking for effective advice when supporting people struggling with these issues, will greatly benefit from this book, as will early career professionals, and established earners looking to resolve their career issues.

