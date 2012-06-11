Book Video Trailer: The Golden Manuscripts: A Novel by Evy Journey & Giveaway! #womensfiction #historicalfiction #mystery

Title: The Golden Manuscripts: A Novel

Author: Evy Journey

Publisher: Independent

Pages: 360

Genre: Women's Fiction / Historical Fiction / Mystery

A young woman of Asian/American parentage has lived in seven different countries and is anxious to find a place she could call home. An unusual sale of rare medieval manuscripts sends her and Nathan—an art journalist who moonlights as a doctor—on a quest into the dark world of stolen art. For Clarissa, these ancient manuscripts elicit cherished memories of children’s picture books her mother read to her, nourishing a passion for art. When their earnest search for clues whisper of old thieves and lead to the unexpected, they raise more questions about an esoteric sometimes unscrupulous art world that defy easy answers. Will this quest reward Clarissa with the sense of home she longs for? This cross-genre literary tale of self-discovery, art mystery, travel, and love is based on the actual theft by an American soldier of illuminated manuscripts during World War II.