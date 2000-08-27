📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Mastering Your Scenes' J.A. Cox | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview #writing #nonfiction





Today we welcome J.A. Cox to The Writer's Life e-Magazine! J.A. is the author of the new nonfiction writing book, Mastering Your Scenes. This interview is part of his Blog Tour by Pump Up Your Book . Enjoy!







J.A. Cox is a husband, father and disabled veteran. He is passionate about Jesus Christ and has a desire to allow God to use his writing to bring glory to his name and reach others for him. His other passions lie in: 1) Empowering people by teaching about things that he is knowledgeable in in a simple and fun as well as interesting manner. 2)Inspiring others that they may realize how the true potential to overcome their perceived dilemma lies right between their ears and how they allow it to manipulate what their eyes behold. 3) Helping people to realize that being healthy truly begins with realizing how important it is for them to be intimately acquainted with their own body in order for others to help them resolve its maladies that beset it. Along with those, he enjoys entertaining with fiction based on the concept that fact is stranger than fiction and then stretching it just a tad to create some memorable page turning moments that you will likely recall for some time to come. Author Links Website | LinkedIn







On writing:

There are many books out there....what makes yours different?

What makes Mastering Your Scenes different from other books on scene writing is that it gets straight to the point on explaining to the reader what a scene looks like. The very first chapter addresses what a scene is and it just takes off from there building upon that description.

Do you have another profession besides writing?

If you consider doing my best to be a dedicated husband and father to my 6 children, yes.

How long have you been writing?

I have been writing since grade school, it has been my chosen outlet to express my feelings over time.

What is your next project?

I have a few irons in the fire but the most prominent is my sci fi work in progress, Fulfilling A Vow, which is about 95% complete.

In one sentence, what was the road to publishing like?

Fun but frustrating since like many I did not realize the greater part was the marketing.

On rituals:

Where do you write?

At my desk in my bedroom.

Do you write every day?

No, I do not write every day.

In today’s tech savvy world, most writers use a computer or laptop. Have you ever written parts of your book on paper?

I have not written any of Mastering Your Scenes on paper but I have for other books.

Fun stuff:

Favorite dessert?

Pumpkin pie and donuts.

Any hobbies?

Rollerblading is an all time favorite hobby of mine.

What advice would you give to a first-time writer?

Never give up and don’t try to measure up to your favorite authors. Learn to be comfortable in your own voice, it is a good thing that your work does not mirror theirs the way that you want it to.