📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Raising the Dead' Jayne Lisbeth | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview

Jayne Lisbeth was born in NYC and continued her life's journey from Long Island, to New Jersey, Massachusetts, Vermont, California and Tampa, all places featured prominently in her writing. Her first book, a memoir, Writing In Wet Cement has been published internationally by London based publisher, Austin Macauley. Jayne's second book, Raising the Dead, a work of historical fiction, mystery, friendship and the supernatural, was published in 2023, also by Austin Macauley. Ms. Lisbeth publishes monthly "Food for Thought" blogs on her website, Jaynelisbeth.com. Her "Food for Thought" blogs are based on her reflections of life, friendship, love, and topical subjects of interest. Ms. Lisbeth's non-fiction, poetry, and short stories have been published from Vermont to California to Tampa, Florida where she has received awards at the local level. She has been published locally in Pages of Our Life, volumes I and II which is currently part of the USF, Tampa, Geriartic Studies Programs. Ms. Lisbeth's short stories have been published in the LEC Phoenix Anthologies, 2015-2023. Jayne's interests include writing, reading, exploring, traveling, calligraphy, gravestone rubbing, entertaining and cooking. Jayne's author's website is Jaynelisbeth.com. Ms. Lisbeth and her artist husband, Tim Gibbons, are the owners and founders of Funky As A Monkey Art Studio, providing art in public places and launching new and emerging artists in exhibiting their art.







There are many books out there…what makes yours different?

My writing focuses on the evolution and distillation of women's lives, their joyous and painful relationships buoyed by enduring friendships and family history. Although many feminists write in the same vein, Raising the Dead is different as my book explores friendship and love as well as the supernatural. My interest and experiences in the spiritualism, cemeteries, the supernatural, gravestone rubbings and ghosts makes Raising the Dead an intriguing and fully engaging story. Additionally, Raising the Dead is a coming of age novel tracing the maturing of the main character, Emeline, a naive young bride. Emeline’s growth as a woman is accomplished through the help of friends, both living and dead. The identity of Emeline’s dearest friend is a mystery which the main protagonist, Emeline, strives to unravel. When Emeline discovers her friend’s true identity she struggles with her own sanity, life, friends, and the revelations of the spiritual world. How she resolves the mystery is a heartwarming tale of friendship, love, spiritualism and the supernatural.These are all avenues which are not often explored.

Where is your book set and have you ever been there?

The majority of Raising the Dead takes place in Charles Town, Virginia, in the backroad “hollars” of ‘Heavenly Hollow' ' near the James River and Richmond, Virginia. I have visited JamesTown, Virginia, and loved the history of this area. “Heavenly Hollow” is similar to Appalachia and other rural areas of Vermont and New England, but is a product of my imagination, embroidered from my travels across the country. Emeline’s childhood takes place in Little Holland City on the California Delta, a city I invented. Having lived in California for twelve years I am very familiar with the California Delta, and the wildlife, farms and the rural communities. In the book’s prologue, through research I portray the London docks and shipping industry of the 1800s. I discovered real sea captains of the 1830s who added to the authenticity of the shipping industry of England.

Do you have another profession besides writing?

My husband and I created “Funky As A Monkey Art Studio, where we play an active role in the local arts community. We curate the art in local brewery galleries, promoting the work of established and emerging artists. Although I am also an artist, my role is administrator in conducting all the business aspects, contracts and invoicing, etc. I also search for artists to encourage them to exhibit their art in public places. I create all marketing for Funky As a Monkey and write all press releases, maintain a client mailing list, and promote our artists on all forms of social and public media.

How long have you been writing?

Pretty much all my life. My earliest memories are of copying my mother’s journals on onion skin airmail paper before I could read or write. Very early in life I recognized the power and beauty of words, and the necessity of preserving memories and events. I have kept journals all my life and much of my memoir, Writing in Wet Cement ( published 2019, Austin Macauley, London) is taken from my journals. I have always been an avid reader. I believe every book is an instruction manual on writing. As my children grew I became more serious with my writing and focused my education on learning the craft of writing. My work has been published in Vermont, California, and Tampa. I have received awards at the local level for my short stories. I also publish “Food for Thought” blogs on my website, Jaynelisbeth.com, in which I explore events, history, my life, and that of friends. In California I taught Creative Writing, Journalism and Poetry to elementary school through high school level students. In one form or another I have always been a writer. I have also published in the anthology of local writers, Creative Fire: Embers and Ashes, for the last eight years.

What is your next project?

I have a few ideas in mind and might publish my collection of my “Food for Thought” blogs, which now number over 70. My “Food for Thought” blogs are reflections on life events and observations of male and female friends. At the moment I am focusing more on promoting and marketing my books. I am constantly taking notes on life events, individuals, unusual places or things, which I’m sure will end up in a future book.





How are you similar to or different from your lead character?

I am very similar to my main character, Emeline. Although Raising the Dead is a work of fiction, it is impossible not to include personalities or events from real life in writing fiction. Much of my main protagonist, Emeline, is gleaned from my life and experiences. My love of creating gravestone rubbing prints, history, the natural world and the supernatural and spiritualism are explored in Raising the Dead. I also rely on my love of crafts, such as chair caning, refinishing antiques, gardening and my joy of the natural world which are transported into the words of Emeline in Raising the Dead. My writing has been compared to the naturalist aspects and poetic prose of Where the Crawdads Sing. I thoroughly enjoy writing about the world around me in which I have been immersed all my life.

In one sentence, what was the road to publishing like?

The journey was frightening, difficult, courageous in the face of rejections, constant work and absolute elation on being accepted by a publisher.

What is something you had to cut from your book that you wish you could have kept?

In my memoir and first published book, Writing in Wet Cement, my editor cut some significant areas which I later realized should have been kept. For this reason, I was very

careful in the editing of Raising the Dead to keep every important aspect that moved my story forward. I feel that in following my own direction Raising the Dead is a richer story.

Do you snack while writing? Favorite snack?

I never snack while writing. I am completely focused on the work at hand. Many times I forget to eat if I’m deeply involved in writing and perfecting a scene.

Where do you write?

I have a wonderful library office, full of books, my art, the art of my husband and friends, with a door to keep out distractions, and a window onto my back patio to inspire me. It is a peaceful place for me and my office couch is the perfect spot for conjuring up new characters, scenes, books and stories.

Do you write every day?

I write in some form every day, either in my journal or taking notes on ideas and historical events I read about or have witnessed. However, when I’m writing a book, I am a very serious writer and I do write every day. I often write in the middle of the night when my characters wake me up, screaming for my attention!

In today’s tech savvy world, most writers use a computer or laptop. Have you ever written parts of your book on paper?

All of my writing is on paper. I do not use a laptop for writing. I write everything in longhand with my favorite pen on legal pads. I do my editing on my laptop after my storyline and manuscript are well developed. I have learned that my best writing is in longhand as there is more depth to my thoughts. Writing in longhand opens my imagination to more poetic prose, scenes and thoughtful avenues. On my laptop my original writing loses its voice and writing is hurried. There is a much more creative aspect to my physical writing than in typing on my laptop. My brain works more creatively when I have a pen in hand and my legal pads in front of me.

Favorite travel spot? Favorite dessert?

I love traveling in Europe. My favorite place in Europe is Cinque Terre in Italy. My favorite spot in the US is Big Sur, on the California coast. My favorite travels are cross-country journeys from Florida to Oregon with my husband. My favorite dessert is New York cheesecake.

Hobbies:

Long walks in the country, gardening, reading, searching through cemeteries for gravestones which I can preserve through gravestone rubbing prints, birdwatching and cooking.

What is the song playing on a loop in your head?

“Ooo-oo, I’m a rebel, just for kicks now, been this way since 1966 now...” Feel it Still, Portugal The Man.

What is something that made you laugh recently?

The ridiculous antics of the squirrels on our patio, who we feed and who provide wonderful acrobatic feats in their leaping for nuts.

What is your go-to breakfast item?

Quick breakfast: cereal or oatmeal. Favorite breakfast when I’m in the mood to cook early in the morning, Crepes, Dutch Babies, Pancakes

What is the oldest item of clothing you own?

1967: My hippie wardrobe from my years in Vermont. My favorite apparel is my pink and white striped Osh-Kosh overalls which I practically lived in while roaming the hills and cemeteries of Vermont. They still fit!

Tell us about your longest friendship.

My dear “sister” who I met when I was dating my first husband, her brother. I met her when I was fourteen and she was ten. We have remained steadfast friends, despite her brother and I divorcing. She is truly my sister, closer to me than any family member.

What advice would you give to a first time writer?

Don’t be discouraged, don’t give up. Keep writing, writing, writing. Eventually you will recognize your “voice” which will provide you with confidence as your writing improves. I began writing my memoir in 1984. However, it never would have been as good or complete as when I wrote it in 2010-2018. I hadn’t lived enough and I didn’t have enough life and writing experience in 1984 as I did in 2010. Be patient with yourself. Errors and rewrites are not reasons to give up, they are ways to make you become a better writer.