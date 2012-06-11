📚Review Corner: THE BOOK OF 5 MEWS by M.G. Rorai #review #cats #humor



Title: THE BOOK OF 5 MEWS

Author: M.G. Rorai

Publisher: MGSPEAR Pages: 134 Genre: Pets / Short Stories

Shhhh – don’t tell the humans. This is a cat’s guide to world domination; learn how to win hearts and get cheese with your kitty charm. Meet Marble, a cat on a mission to rule the world with cuteness and get cheese. Marble is not your ordinary cat. She is a philosopher, a strategist, and a master of Catness. She knows the secrets to manipulate humans and get what she wants. Thus, Catness wisdom and insights are littered throughout this hilarious and insightful book, written mostly from a feline point of view (as the way it should be). But Marble’s plan is not without challenges. She must win over a dog-loving human and keep up an endless supply of Colby-Jack cheese. The Book of 5 Mews is a book for cat lovers, dog lovers, and anyone who enjoys a good laugh mixed in with a heartwarming story. It is a book that celebrates the bond between humans and animals, and the power of love and healing. It is a book that will make you rethink your relationship with your cat, and maybe even inspire you to join a quest for world domination. Not that you’d be welcome, unless you’re a feline. Buy Links: Amazon | B&N | Kobo | BooksAMillion | Apple | Smashwords | Everand





The Book of 5 Mews. I can't get enough of her cat stories!

When I think of "cat" books, one name comes to mind - M.G. Rorai. Having enjoyed her last book, Catnip, Toilet Paper and Lasers , it was a slam dunk decision to dive into her recent release,. I can't get enough of her cat stories!

No matter how cats come into your life, they all have a story to tell. It might not be right away and sometimes we don't even know their full story until their time is up, but one thing is certain - cats have characteristics, traits and personalities all their own. In Rorai's own words - they have catness.



One such cat is the main character of Rorai's book - Marble. Marble was a rescue by Harper - the fictional storyteller of this book. Harper had no intentions on rescuing a cat as she was by definition very much a dog person. We don't know whether Harper was choosing to bring a cat into her home out of her possible love for cats or whether it was to fill a void with the last part probably being the winner. But Harper loved animals and it was only after taking in Marble did she find out cats were a unique other being altogether. It was their catness that Harper loved. No other animal in God's creation could even compare to what a cat was all about. Harper enjoyed the journey - from buying a cat tree to dressing up Marble in cute little clothes - and it was this journey that I liked to be on as I read Harper and Marble's story.





I took away from this story that no matter what you're going through, a cat can be your best friend as arrogant, strong willed and mischevious as they seem to be. I so enjoyed this book. Rorai allowed me to get inside her mind with her words and inside the mind of Marble that graced the inside of her book. This is one of the better cat stories I have read and I believe you will also enjoy The Book of 5 Mews.

