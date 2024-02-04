📚 A Bookish Chat with 'Urbex Predator' Jens Boele | Author Interview | #AuthorInterview #BlogTour #Interview #horror #thriller









Today we welcome Jens Boele to The Writer's Life e-Magazine! Jens is the author of the new horror/thriller, Urbex Predator. This interview is part of his Blog Tour by Pump Up Your Book . Enjoy!







Jens Boele, a veteran media designer in the entertainment industry, brings over two decades of cinematic expertise to his writing. Born in Germany in 1975, Jens embarked on his writing odyssey in his youth, culminating in the publication of his debut book, “Sunshine,” in 2015. This was followed by “Hurensohn,” and his latest spine-tingling creation, “Urbex Predator.” Jens is a genre-bending author, specializing in horror and crime thrillers. His narratives often blur genre lines, weaving intricate tales that plunge readers into the darkest corners of the human psyche. Jens’s storytelling brilliance lies in his fascination with the criminal mind; his villains are always profoundly human, offering readers a chilling examination of the psychological aspects of the criminally insane. Jens sets himself apart by seamlessly integrating classic horror with the gritty authenticity of the present day. This innovative fusion imbues his narratives with a dynamic quality, seamlessly blending archaic thrills with contemporary intrigue, resulting in an immersive reading experience that resonates with both vintage enthusiasts and present-day readers alike. Jens Boele’s latest endeavor takes his work across borders, as “Urbex Predator” becomes his first book to be translated into English. A globetrotter with deep connections to the United States, Jens’s passion for exploration and his international perspective, nurtured by family and friends in the US, shine through in his writing, offering readers a captivating blend of horror and cultural diversity. Visit Jens’ website at https://jensboele.com/.







Welcome to The Writer's Life, Jens. Can we begin by telling us how you started your writing career?

Well, thank you for having me—it's a pleasure! My journey into writing began at a young age, likely during my childhood when friends and I immersed ourselves in pen and paper roleplaying games like D&D. I was captivated by the allure of fictional worlds, filled with fantastical creatures and heroic tales. Inspired by renowned authors such as Tolkien and Stephen King, who masterfully crafted their own literary universes, I embarked on my own storytelling endeavors.

One of my earliest attempts at writing was a draft centered around a group of Viking misfits embarking on adventures in the Caribbean—complete with the unconventional addition of Orcs as allies, forming a unique Viking-Orc-Pirate Crew. Although the concept may seem comical in retrospect, it served as my initial foray into crafting narratives.

As time passed, I gravitated towards the horror and crime genres, ultimately penning my first novels, "Sunshine" and "Son of a Bitch," which delve into the gritty underworld of criminal activity. These early works paved the way for my latest endeavor, "Urbex Predator," a chilling exploration into the world of urban exploration.

Is it a full-time job or do you write as a hobby?

Regrettably, writing is not my full-time occupation but rather a cherished hobby. I earn my livelihood as a designer, a role that surprisingly complements my writing endeavors. As the old adage goes, 'Never judge a book by its cover'—yet, in reality, the visual appeal of a book's cover significantly influences its reception. In this regard, my profession as a designer seamlessly intertwines with my hobby of writing, creating a symbiotic relationship between the two pursuits.

You are a veteran media designer in the entertainment industry. Would you like to tell us about that?

Indeed, my journey in the entertainment industry spans over two decades, beginning with the release of Peter Jackson's groundbreaking 'Lord of the Rings' trilogy—a personal favorite that continues to resonate with me. In those early days, the landscape of media consumption was vastly different; there was no concept of home streaming or ebooks, and digitalization had yet to revolutionize the industry.

Fast forward to the present, and we find ourselves in a digital age where ebooks have eclipsed print books, and self-publishing opportunities have flourished. However, this proliferation has led to a saturated market, challenging both creators and consumers alike. The rapid pace of content creation, with some writers churning out multiple novels annually, presents its own set of hurdles.

Nevertheless, amidst these challenges lies a silver lining. A saturated market fosters a demand for quality, driving creators to produce their best work. It's heartening to witness the abundance of exceptional books—both from renowned authors and independent voices—contributing to the richness of our literary landscape.

How long have you been living in Germany and what made you decide you wanted to stay there?

I was born in Germany and have spent my life navigating between my home country and the US, where I have family ties, particularly in Florida. My career as a media designer has led me to travel extensively, not only between Germany and the US but also to other European countries like the UK and Spain, where vibrant cinema markets thrive.

While I appreciate the diversity of experiences both countries offer, when it comes to settling down for retirement, Florida holds a special place in my heart. It's where I envision spending my golden years, surrounded by family and the warm embrace of the Florida sunshine.

Your latest book is Urbex Predator. Would you say that your illustrious background helped you in one way or another when it came time to write your book?

My background as an urban explorer significantly influenced the genesis of 'Urbex Predator.' Urban exploration, or Urbexing, has been a cherished hobby of mine alongside writing. It involves delving into abandoned places and capturing their haunting beauty through photography. From iconic sites like the Michigan Central Station in Detroit to the Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, Urbexing offers glimpses into forgotten worlds reclaimed by nature.

In Europe, the remnants of Cold War-era military barracks became a primary source of inspiration for me. These abandoned compounds, with their sprawling complexes encompassing everything from housing to medical facilities, provided the ideal setting for a spine-chilling tale. The desolate landscapes and eerie atmosphere of these locations served as the perfect backdrop for crafting a classic horror story.

The fictional compound depicted in 'Urbex Predator' is a composite of various abandoned barracks I've explored over the years. It's a secluded world, isolated from civilization and steeped in an air of mystery and danger. Trespassing into this forbidden territory sets the stage for a thrilling narrative, where every rule broken comes with dire consequences.

Central to the plot is the presence of a menacing gang of misfits and hoodlums, embodying the epitome of toxic masculinity and aggression. Their relentless pursuit of power and dominance fuels the tension and drives the narrative towards a gripping climax.

In 'Urbex Predator,' readers will embark on a pulse-pounding journey through a world where horror lurks around every corner. It's a thrilling ride that promises to keep readers on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

Is there anything else you'd like to tell us?

Absolutely! I'd like to express my gratitude to all the readers who have embarked on this journey with me. Your support and enthusiasm mean the world to me, and I'm immensely grateful for every moment you spend exploring the pages of my books. As a writer, there's nothing more fulfilling than knowing that my stories have resonated with readers and left a lasting impression.

I also want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the bloggers, reviewers, and fellow authors who have helped spread the word about 'Urbex Predator' and my other works. Your contributions play a vital role in connecting readers with new and exciting stories, and I deeply appreciate your efforts.

Lastly, I encourage everyone to continue embracing their love for storytelling and exploration. Whether it's through books, photography, or other creative pursuits, never underestimate the power of imagination to transport us to new worlds and inspire us to see the extraordinary in the ordinary.

Thank you all for your support, and I look forward to sharing many more adventures with you in the future!